GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
Totino's™ and FaZe Clan Team Up for New Pizza Rolls in one of the most Fan-Requested Flavors—Buffalo Chicken

06/02/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
New Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls™ Deliver the Perfect Gaming Snack, Available this Summer

You asked for it, now we are delivering. Today, FaZe Clan Inc. (“FaZe Clan”) and Totino's™ Pizza Rolls™ brand pizza snacks are teaming up to drop one of fans’ top requested Totino’s Pizza Roll flavors: FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken. The new snack is the latest iteration of the multi-year partnership between FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, and Totino's™ Pizza Rolls™, the delicious, poppable and baked-to-a-golden-finish hot snack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005815/en/

Totino’s™ and FaZe Clan Team Up for New Pizza Rolls in one of the most Fan-Requested Flavors—Buffalo Chicken. (Photo: Business Wire)

Totino’s™ and FaZe Clan Team Up for New Pizza Rolls in one of the most Fan-Requested Flavors—Buffalo Chicken. (Photo: Business Wire)

This latest collaboration from Totino’s and FaZe Clan was developed to snackify flavors gamers love, delivered in the perfect mess-free format.

“We are extremely proud to build upon our successful first year with Totino’s, and as we go into our second year together, we wanted to do something innovative and exciting we think all FaZe fans will love,” said FaZe Clan’s SVP of Partnerships, Adam Bauer. “Since the start of our partnership, we’ve continued to look for opportunities to give our community new ways to enjoy the brand and we cannot wait to launch one of the most requested flavors of Pizza Rolls to hit shelves yet.”

Fans can be the first to try the new Totino’s FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls June 3–5 when Totino’s rolls up at The Armory (located on Fairfax and Melrose in Los Angeles) — FaZe Clan’s immersive gaming lounge and retail pop-up in partnership with NTWRK and Shopify — in a custom-wrapped food truck.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with FaZe Clan and be able to deliver a snack for gaming and beyond,” said Taylor Roseberry, Brand Experience Manager for Totino’s. “This new snack was developed based on fan-demand and we’re eager to get it in their hands to share the amazing buffalo chicken flavor of this perfect snack.”

Totino’s™ FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls™ Brand pizza snacks will launch at retailers nationwide this July.

Last summer, FaZe Clan and Totino’s Pizza Rolls launched Totino's™ Pizza Rolls™ Brand pizza snacks Minis with the help of Lil Yachty. In each episode of the content series, dubbed FaZe Boat, Lil Yachty hosted FaZe Clan special guests like FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug and members of FaZe Clan’s Nuke Squad in yacht-related activities like fishing and cooking, all while snacking on Totino's™ Pizza Rolls™ Minis.

For more information on the partnership and the new Totino’s FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls, follow Totino’s and FaZe Clan on social.

ABOUT GENERAL MILLS

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan’s roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka “FaZe Boat” and Snoop Dogg aka “FaZe Snoop.” Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, https://www.instagram.com/fazeclan/?hl=en, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.


© Business Wire 2022
