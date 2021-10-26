Log in
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Takes on the World with an Introduction by an All-Star Cast

10/26/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Takes on the World with an Introduction by an All-Star Cast Devin Booker, Oliver Gavin, Emelia Hartford and Bruce Meyer debut the most capable Corvette ever produced.

2021-10-26


DETROIT - Chevrolet revealed the all-new 2023 Corvette Z06 today in a film featuring an all-star cast of personalities steeped in the heritage and performance of Chevy's most iconic cars. The film, titled "Putting the World on Notice," highlights the racing-bred capability, innovative technology and meticulous craftsmanship of Chevrolet's new 670-horsepower 2023 Corvette Z06 with help from:

  • Devin Booker, the professional basketball superstar, gold medalist and avid car enthusiast who became interested in cars after growing up around Corvettes, and often arrives at basketball games in one of his classic Chevrolets.
  • Oliver Gavin, the professional racecar driver and Corvette Brand Ambassador who has earned numerous world titles and championships, including five wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while competing with Corvette Racing.
  • Emelia Hartford, the record-breaking performance builder and driver who proudly owns a 2020 Corvette Stingray. She started her passion for cars with the Chevrolet small block platform, and has since amassed a large following from her performance based builds and driving capabilities.
  • Bruce Meyer, the founding chairman of the Petersen Automotive Museum, automotive historian and car collector whose personal garage includes iconic Corvettes and Corvette racecars that have competed and won in some of the world's most enduring races.

In the film, the engineers and designers who developed the Corvette Z06 deliver an in-depth look at the process to conceive the most capable Corvette ever produced. Booker, Gavin, Hartford and Meyer provide commentary and enthusiasm that places the Z06 in historical and contemporary context.

"The all-new Corvette Z06 elevates the Corvette legacy with its incredible power, astonishing handling and premium finishes," said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. "To tell that story, we tapped enthusiasts that have as much passion for this car as the people that created it. This captivating film reveals how Chevrolet built a world-class car that competes."

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 18:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
