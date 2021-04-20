Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

At GM, blue and white collar give way to remote and on-site

04/20/2021 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A mobile phone displays the OnStar app inside a Chevrolet Volt vehicle in this photo illustration taken in Encinitas

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday outlined plans to allow remote work after the pandemic, in part to cast a wider net for recruiting programmers, marketers and other talent needed for its connected, electric vehicle strategy.

"The future of jobs will not be a one-size fits all approach," the automaker said in a statement explaining its "Work Appropriately" program to cover 155,000 employees worldwide.

Instead, many employees will be allowed to keep working remotely, coming to an office as needed, as long as their tasks are not tied to assembly lines or on-site equipment.

That would allow GM to recruit a programmer who lives in Boston without requiring that employee to move, GM global talent acquisition director Cyril George told reporters on a videoconference.

In North America, GM has already sought to expand its recruiting footprint beyond its Detroit area base by setting up "innovation centers" for employees in technical and marketing fields in Austin, Texas; Chandler, Ariz. and Roswell, GA.

GM's more flexible approach to office attendance reflects a broader rethinking of traditional workplace practices across industries, accelerated by the pandemic.

For Detroit automakers, an archaic class system of "blue collar" manufacturing workers and "white collar" salaried employees is giving way to a new distinction: Those who must work on-site, and those who can do their jobs remotely.

Technology adopted during the pandemic has expanded the universe of GM employees who can work from a distance.

Members of the team that developed the GMC Hummer EV were able to remotely monitor testing of a prototype at the company's Milford, Michigan test track, said Jeff Massimilla, executive director of connected customer and mobility solutions.

GM officials said the new workplace approach is not aimed at shrinking the automaker's office space, and declined to say what cost impact flexible work policies could have.

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2021
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
06:05aTOYOTA MOTOR  : China's Great Wall aims for 20% growth in sales of pickup trucks..
RE
05:16aMARKET CHATTER : Posco Chemical Eyes 20% Share in Cathode Materials Market by 20..
MT
04/19MAPBOX LAUNCHES DASH : Beautiful In-car Navigation, Live Traffic, Streaming Musi..
BU
04/19Lithium metal battery startup SES raises $139 mln in GM-led funding round
RE
04/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Chip shortage casts shadow over China's auto indust..
RE
04/19Seoul Stocks Inch Higher on Strong Optimism over First Quarter Corporate Earn..
MT
04/19MARKET CHATTER : LG Energy to Spend $950 Million on US EV Battery Plant with GM
MT
04/18Volvo to provide cars for Didi's self-driving test fleet
RE
04/18A TALE OF TWO CARMAKERS : GM and Toyota take different electric roads in China
RE
04/16GM, LG Energy Solution to build 2nd U.S. battery plant in Tennessee
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 7 441 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 83 400 M 83 400 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 68,19 $
Last Close Price 57,88 $
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.00%83 400
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.10%220 497
VOLKSWAGEN AG57.56%162 796
DAIMLER AG31.44%97 756
BMW AG21.42%68 276
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.16.42%53 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ