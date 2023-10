Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) have achieved a breakthrough in talks with General Motors, the union said on Friday.

GM had "leapfrogged" the pack in negotiations with the UAW, President Shawn Fain said in a live broadcast. GM has agreed to place EV battery plants under the master contract between the two. Chrysler owner Stellantis has agreed to cost-of-living adjustments, he said. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)