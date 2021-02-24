Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

02/24/2021 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden makes an announcement on coronavirus aid for small businesses at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said.

The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, will be the subject when Biden meets a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Administration officials said Biden's executive order, to be signed at 4:45 p.m. EST Wednesday, will launch an immediate 100-day review of supply chains for four critical products: semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and pharmaceuticals.

The order will also direct six sector reviews - modeled after the process used by the Defense Department to strengthen the defense industrial base. It will be focused on the areas of defense, public health, communications technology, transportation, energy and food production.

The United States has been besieged by supply shortages since the onset of the pandemic, which squeezed the availability of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment, hurting frontline workers.

The chip shortage, which in some cases is forcing automakers to take employees off production lines, is the latest example of supply bottlenecks hurting American workers.

"Make no mistake, we're not simply planning to order up reports. We are planning to take actions to close gaps as we identify them," the administration official added.

A group of U.S. chip companies earlier in February urged Biden to provide "substantial funding for incentives for semiconductor manufacturing" as part of his economic recovery and infrastructure plans. Last summer they supported bipartisan legislation to provide "tens of billions of dollars" to help pay for chip manufacturing and research.

The chip scarcity has quickly grown into a major headache for the White House.

Ford Motor Co recently said a lack of chips could cut the company's production by up to 20% in the first quarter while General Motors said it was forced to cut output at factories in the United States, Canada and Mexico and would reassess its production plans in mid-March.

U.S. semiconductor firms account for 47% of global chip sales but only 12% of production, because they have outsourced much of the manufacturing overseas, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. In 1990, the U.S. accounted for 37% of global semiconductor production.

Biden has been under pressure from Republican lawmakers to do more to protect American supply chains from China by investing in domestic manufacturing of next-generation semiconductor chips.

"I strongly urge Biden administration to prioritize protecting emerging and critical technologies, like semiconductors, from the grasp of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)," said U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, in a recent letter to the White House from Republicans on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

Under Biden's order, the White House will look to diversify the United States' supply chain dependence for specific products such as rare earth minerals from China.

It will look to develop some of that production in the United States and partner with other countries in Asia and Latin America when it cannot produce such products at home, the official said.

The review will also look at limiting imports of certain materials and train U.S. workers to ramp up production at home.

The supply chain executive order will add to Biden's vow in January to leverage the purchasing power of the U.S. government, the world's biggest single buyer of goods and services, to strengthen domestic manufacturing and create markets for new technologies.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland in Washington; Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Nandita Bose and Steve Holland


© Reuters 2021
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
02/23MICHAEL KLEIN : Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble ..
RE
02/23Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns
RE
02/23STREET COLOR : Moody's Says Chip Shortage Will Severely Slow Recovery For Americ..
MT
02/23MICHAEL KLEIN : Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC d..
RE
02/22Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-bln mega SPAC deal
RE
02/22EXCLUSIVE : India to clear 45 investments from China, likely to include Great Wa..
RE
02/20GENERAL MOTORS : Inside GM's Plans to Convert Its Factories for EVs -- Journal R..
DJ
02/20Foxconn chairman says expects 'limited impact' from chip shortage on clients
RE
02/19ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES : sees up to $55 million hit as Texas freeze hits wi..
RE
02/19Industrials Up On Earnings, Growth Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 141 B - -
Net income 2021 7 315 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,91x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 73 645 M 73 645 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 65,24 $
Last Close Price 51,11 $
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.74%73 645
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.29%214 339
VOLKSWAGEN AG14.16%111 779
DAIMLER AG15.59%84 986
BMW AG-1.33%54 528
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.48%48 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ