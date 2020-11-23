Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Consumer Cos Up As Investors Weigh Vaccine Hopes Against Covid Spread Worries -- Consumer Roundup

11/23/2020 | 05:24pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for economic growth.

"A noticeable divide exists between the near-term and long-term outlook," said Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at money manager Nuveen Investments, in a note to clients, citing uneven economic data such as weak retail sales data and a recent up-tick in new unemployment claims.

"Over the coming months, we think the sharp acceleration in coronavirus cases and the mounting economic restrictions and lockdowns (whether imposed by policymakers or self-imposed by businesses and individuals), are likely to translate into a period of rockier economic growth.

Beyond that point, however, the outlook is brighter. The good news surrounding vaccine effectiveness and the prospects for widespread distribution in the first half of 2021 should improve economic mobility."

General Motors said it will no longer back the Trump administration in its legal battle to strip California's authority to set its own fuel-efficiency regulations, signalling support for a shift to green policies under the Biden administration.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-20 1723ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 B - -
Net income 2020 5 499 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 64 080 M 64 080 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 47,12 $
Last Close Price 43,04 $
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
John Stapleton Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.60%61 603
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.69%198 007
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.67%94 040
DAIMLER AG12.46%70 443
BMW AG1.38%56 635
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.94%49 532
