--Ford will furlough 330 workers altogether at plants in Lima, Ohio, and Chicago and General Motors will layoff 164 workers at plants in Ohio and Indiana, Reuters reported.

--The layoffs were caused by the effect on some of the plants from the United Auto Workers strike.

--The UAW submitted a new offer for a contract with GM on Monday, but that there were still gaps between the two parties.

Full article at https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/gm-furloughs-another-160-workers-due-uaw-strike-2023-10-02/

