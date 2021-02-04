Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss

02/04/2021 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. banner is displayed outside NYSE in New York

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday more than doubled the amount of money it plans to invest on electric and autonomous vehicles, to $29 billion, even as it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.8 billion.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said the global semiconductor chip shortage could lead to a 10% to 20% loss in first-quarter production.

For the year, Ford reported a net loss of $1.3 billion, or 32 cents a share, compared with a modest profit the previous year of 1 cent a share.

Ford previously said it expected a 2020 profit of between $600 million and $1.1 billion.

Ford had a loss in the fourth quarter of $2.8 billion, or 70 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.7 billion, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company projected operating earnings would climb to $8 billion to $9 billion in 2021, compared with $2.8 billion last year. The 2021 figure includes a $900 million non-cash gain on Rivian, the electric vehicle startup in which Ford has invested, but does not include the effect of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

Vehicle production lost because of the chip shortages could lower Ford's 2021 operating earnings by $1.0 billion to $2.5 billion, according to Chief Financial Officer John Lawler.

In pandemic-ravaged 2020, Ford's total revenue fell to $127 billion, from $156 billion in 2019.

Ford ended the quarter with nearly $31 billion in cash and $47 billion of liquidity, compared with almost $30 billion and more than $45 billion respectively in the prior quarter.

The company's operating margin in the fourth quarter was 4.8%, compared with a full-year target of 8%. Ford said it is targeting an 8% operating margin this year, including 10% in North America and 6% in Europe.

Ford said it was "doubling down" on connected electric vehicles, saying it will invest $22 billion in electrification through 2025, nearly twice what it had previously committed to EVs.

Ford also said it will invest $7 billion in self-driving, or autonomous, technology development over 10 years through 2025 -$5 billion of that from 2021 forward.

"We are accelerating all our plans," Chief Executive Jim Farley said in a statement, including increasing battery capacity and adding more electric vehicles in its future portfolio.

CFO Lawler told reporters: "If EVs continue to quickly gain favor, especially with commercial customers, we want to be clear that we will not cede ground to anyone."

Ford previously committed to invest $11.5 billion in electrification, including gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles, through 2022. That included the launch of the Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, and electric versions of the F-150 pickup and Transit van.

U.S. rival General Motors Co has said it will spend $27 billion by 2023 on electric and autonomous vehicles. It said it plans to offer 30 EVs globally by 2025 and is targeting topping annual sales of 1 million EVs in the United States and China by 2025.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert


© Reuters 2021
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
08:05aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Investing $75 Million in Toledo Transmission Plant
PU
07:21aFord cuts output of F-150 pickups due to semiconductor shortage
RE
03:32aFord, Stellantis production cuts raise concerns chip shortage impact could wo..
RE
02/03Qualcomm shares drop as chip supply constraints hold back sales
RE
02/03Industrials Up As Investors Concentrate On Growth Outlook -- Industrials Roun..
DJ
02/03Chip Shortage Hits General Motors, Leads To Production Cuts
DJ
02/03GENERAL MOTORS : Chip Shortage Causes GM to Slow Production at Four Plants -- Re..
DJ
02/03GM hit by chip shortage, to cut production at four plants
RE
02/03GENERAL MOTORS : Statement Regarding Production Impacts at CAMI, San Luis Potosi..
PU
02/03General motors says due to fluidity around availability of parts, current pla..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 B - -
Net income 2020 5 595 M - -
Net cash 2020 6 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 77 648 M 77 648 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 61,59 $
Last Close Price 54,25 $
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.28%77 648
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.49%207 112
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.84%105 600
DAIMLER AG11.71%83 045
BMW AG-0.69%55 632
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-9.02%49 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ