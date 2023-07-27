General Motors Company is specializes in the construction and marketing of cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of cars (89.4%): 6.3 million vehicles (primarily individual cars and heavy trucks; Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang and Wuling brands) sold in 2021; - financial services (10.6%): activity assured the United States (87.3% of net sales) and abroad (12.7%). The United States account for 82.3% of net sales.