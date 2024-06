June 11, 2024 at 08:24 am EDT

June 11 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM BOARD APPROVES NEW $6 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* GENERAL MOTORS CO: EXPECTS TO EXHAUST REMAINING $1.1 BILLION OF PRIOR AUTHORIZATION BEFORE END OF Q2

* GENERAL MOTORS CO: INCREASED ITS COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND 33%, FROM $0.09 TO $0.12 PER SHARE, IN Q1.

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - INCREASED ITS COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND 33%, FROM $0.09 TO $0.12 PER SHARE, IN Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: