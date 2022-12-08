Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
03:35 2022-12-08 pm EST
38.11 USD   +0.38%
GM CEO sees U.S. new-car sales rebounding in 2023

12/08/2022 | 02:56pm EST
A Cadillac XT6 vehicle is seen at the La Fontaine Cadillac dealership in Highland, Michigan,

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday demand for the American automaker's vehicles remains strong and it expects U.S. new-vehicle sales to rebound next year.

Barra said she expects 2023 U.S. sales of new cars and light trucks to finish at 15 million units. That would be up from an estimated 13.7 million in 2022 and in line with an expected 14.7 million in 2023, according to S&P Global Mobility.

"We are seeing strong demand for our vehicles," Barra said, speaking at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit.

Barra said GM is planning "to be very conservative on costs" in its 2023 budgeting, in light of uncertainty about economic growth. "No one really knows" how the economy will fare, she said.

As chair of the Business Roundtable, a group of U.S. corporate CEOs, Barra earlier this week signed on to a forecast that the U.S. economy could grow by just 1.2% in 2023.

(Reporting by Joseph White; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2022
