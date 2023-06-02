Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:33:56 2023-06-02 pm EDT
34.39 USD   +4.13%
12:24pGM CEO stands by her bet on autonomous vehicles
RE
12:05pGeneral Motors, Stellantis Pay $363 Million in US Fuel Economy Penalties
MT
12:02pCalifornia, New York pensions vote against Toyota chairman
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM CEO stands by her bet on autonomous vehicles

06/02/2023 | 12:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra had a message on Friday for investors and rivals who see no profitable future in autonomous vehicles: You're wrong.

Barra told attendees at a Sanford Bernstein conference that she sees a "giant growth opportunity" in GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit, and predicted personal self-driving cars would be on the market before the end of the decade.

Barra reiterated a forecast that Cruise could generate $50 billion a year in annual revenue by 2030. GM currently is losing money on Cruise at the rate of $2 billion a year. Rivals, including Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, have pulled the plug on autonomous vehicle efforts as losses mounted.

(Reporting By Joe White)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.68% 12.429 Delayed Quote.4.13%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 4.09% 34.335 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
SANFORD LIMITED 0.00% 4.1 End-of-day quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.93% 121.54 Delayed Quote.1.43%
