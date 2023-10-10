Oct 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:
* GM CANADA REACHED A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH UNIFOR
* WORK WILL RESUME AT ALL THREE FACILITIES THIS AFTERNOON Further company coverage:
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.65 USD
|+2.11%
|+0.51%
|-6.24%
|08:18pm
|General Motors, Unifor Reach Tentative Agreement Following Strikes at Three Canadian Plants
|MT
|07:46pm
|Canada's Unifor Union Reaches Tentative Agreement With General Motors
|MT
Oct 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:
* GM CANADA REACHED A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH UNIFOR
* WORK WILL RESUME AT ALL THREE FACILITIES THIS AFTERNOON Further company coverage:
|General Motors, Unifor Reach Tentative Agreement Following Strikes at Three Canadian Plants
|MT
|Canada's Unifor Union Reaches Tentative Agreement With General Motors
|MT
|GM Canada Reached A Tentative Agreement With Unifor
|RE
|GENERAL MOTORS CO - GM CANADA REACHED A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT…
|RE
|Canada's Unifor reaches tentative agreement with GM
|RE
|Global markets live: Nvidia, Chevron, FedEx, Roche, PepsiCo...
|General Motors Unit Collaborates With Anduril Industries on Defense Programs
|MT
|Top Stories at Midday: Fed Doves Resuscitate Equities; China Garden to Skip Payment; Canadian GM Workers to Strike; Pepsico Beats Estimates
|MT
|UBS Trims General Motors Price Target to $43 From $44, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|US wholesale inventories unrevised in August, sales jump
|RE
|Earnings season starts with PepsiCo
|Earnings season starts with PepsiCo
|Canada Economics Brief: GM Workers In Canada Walking Off the Job As Contract Talks Stall, Bloomberg TV says; GM Not Matching 3 Year Deal Agreed Recently With Ford, it adds
|MT
|A Middle East War Could Force Fed to Change Tack; Fed's Barr Touts Higher Capital Requirements; Harvard Economist Wins Nobel Prize
|DJ
|From Detroit Three to healthcare, US labor unions flex muscle
|RE
|General Motors Workers to Strike at Three Plants in Canada
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing: Treasury Yields Dive as Rate-Rise Fears Ease
|DJ
|Canadian union Unifor to strike at three GM facilities
|RE
|CANADA'S UNIFOR - GENERAL MOTORS MADE IT CLEAR THAT THEY WOULD N…
|RE
|Unifor to strike at GM's facilities in Canada
|RE
|China Leads Global Passenger NEV Sales with 789,000 Units in August
|MT
|US automakers increase strike layoffs by more than 800
|RE
|Industrials Up on Strike-Resolution Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
|DJ
|General Motors Laying Off Almost 200 Additional Workers Amid Strike, Over 2,300 Workers Affected
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
|MT
UBS Trims General Motors Price Target to $43 From $44, Maintains Buy Rating
October 10, 2023 at 10:53 am EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.38%
|42 639 M $
|+44.80%
|234 B $
|+5.23%
|70 682 M $
|+16.96%
|63 278 M $
|-7.13%
|62 558 M $
|+64.15%
|53 349 M $
|+4.94%
|48 307 M $
|+24.77%
|30 561 M $
|+62.48%
|27 119 M $
|-11.42%
|24 374 M $