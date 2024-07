General Motors Company is specializes in the construction and marketing of cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of cars (91.7%): 5.9 million vehicles (primarily individual cars and heavy trucks; Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang and Wuling brands) sold in 2023; - financial services (8.3%): activity assured the United States (85.5% of net sales) and abroad (14.5%). The United States account for 81.2% of net sales.