    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
GM Defense Welcomes Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks to GM Technical Center

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
GM Defense Welcomes Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks to GM Technical Center

2021-11-08


WARREN, Mich. - GM Defense LLC welcomed Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks earlier today at the GM Technical Center, highlighting how GM's defense and government-facing business will support the Department of Defense (DoD) in becoming a more electric, autonomous and connected organization, now and into the future.

Secretary Hicks and her team visited GM Design, responsible for advanced, production and industrial design operations supporting GM's entire portfolio of brands and subsidiaries. Hicks also toured GM's Estes Engineering Center, the largest battery validation lab in North America, enabling GM to perform major battery durability tests in-house at the cell, module and pack levels. Further highlighting GM's innovation, GM Defense also showcased its light and agile nine-Soldier, all-terrain Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) and accompanying ISV demonstration variant. Secretary Hicks got behind the wheel of the ISV and experienced firsthand how GM Defense is redefining military mobility.

Steve duMont, president of GM Defense, discussed the importance of being able to leverage GM's investment of $35 billion in electric and autonomous technologies through 2025.

"GM Defense has a tremendous opportunity to leverage our parent company's investments in advanced battery technologies and adapt them to meet defense requirements," said duMont. "The more we can adapt existing commercial technology, the faster we can modernize warfighter capabilities and quickly deliver technology at the speed of relevance."

"I appreciate Secretary Hicks taking the time to get to know GM Defense as we look to partner with Department of Defense on its electric future. As the leader executing the DoD's priorities, her leadership in the pathway to electrification is inspiring," said duMont.

As part of GM's Global Innovation organization, GM Defense will leverage GM's expertise and proven capabilities to bring new, innovative solutions to the defense and government sector, creating growth opportunities for the company. For the latest GM Defense news, please visit www.GMDefenseLLC.com and follow GM Defense on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power & propulsion, and mobility & autonomy solutions to global defense, security and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:42:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
