GM: EPS down 41% in Q4

January 30, 2024

General Motors (GM) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS down 41.5% to $1.24 and an adjusted EBIT margin down 4.7 points to 4.1%, on stable revenues (-0.3%) of just under $43 billion.



Nevertheless, these figures enable the automaker to post adjusted EPS of $7.68 and adjusted EBIT of $12.4 billion for the full year 2023, at the top end of their target ranges ($7.20-7.70 and $11.7-12.7 billion).



For the year ahead, GM expects adjusted EPS of between $8.50 and $9.50, and adjusted EBIT of between $12 and $14 billion, forecasts that include planned capital expenditures of $10.5 to $11.5 billion.



