Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GM, Ford coronavirus U.S. ventilator projects close in on their finish lines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 05:23pm EDT
A GM employee works to make ventilators as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits the General Motors Components Holding Plant, in Kokomo

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday they are close to completing production of ventilators ordered by the Trump Administration this spring in response to the surge in coronavirus cases, and are ramping down or exiting the operations.

Many of the ventilators assembled by the automakers and other manufacturers have gone into a U.S. government stockpile as doctors shifted away from using invasive ventilators with COVID-19 patients. The government currently has 108,000 ventilators in its medical equipment stockpile, and 12,000 deployed at U.S. hospitals, the U.S. Health and Human Services department said Tuesday.

GM and medical equipment maker Ventec Life Systems are in the "home stretch" toward completing a contract to deliver 30,000 critical care ventilators by the end of August under a $489 million contract with the federal government, the automaker said.

GM and Ventec have already delivered more than 20,000 machines, GM spokesman Jim Cain said.

Ford has assembled about 47,000 of the 50,000 ventilators it agreed to supply to partner General Electric Co, Ford spokeswoman Rachel McCleery said. GE has a $336 million contract with the government.

Ford and GM earlier this year said they would employ a total of as many as 1,500 people on ventilator assembly lines. Automakers likened the efforts to their switch from making cars to tanks and planes during the Second World War.

With North American car and truck factories back in operation, the Detroit automakers are winding down their forays into ventilator manufacturing, while continuing to make respiratory masks.

GM has said it plans to transfer the ventilator-making operations at a factory in Kokomo, Indiana, to its partner Ventec on Sept.1. Union-represented GM workers employed at the plant will return to the automaker, and temporary workers will remain with Ventec.

Ford has not said what the future will be for its ventilator facility.

The automakers' efforts to build ventilators and other medical equipment were launched in a politically charged atmosphere as the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic swamped the U.S. economy and healthcare system. The shortage of ventilators became a symbol of the nation's struggle to respond.

U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on the automakers as part of a broader push to secure more than 130,000 ventilators by the end of 2020.

The automakers used the medical equipment assembly operations set up in the spring to test safety protocols they later used to reopen their vehicle-making operations.

By Joseph White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
05:16pConsumer Shares Flat as Consumer Confidence Disappoints -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02:30pGENERAL MOTORS : OnStar Business Solutions is the New Hub for All Things Fleet M..
PU
02:12pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Uses Salaried Employees to Fill Vacancies at Missouri Pickup..
DJ
08/20Former Zoox employees sue, alleging rival offer was better than Amazon's
RE
08/20VW launches ID.4 electric SUV, with U.S. production due in 2022
RE
08/20VW launches ID.4 electric SUV, with U.S. production due in 2022
RE
08/19GENERAL MOTORS : to Host China Tech Day
PU
08/19Trump Takes Aim at Goodyear Over Ban on Campaign Attire -- 7th Update
DJ
08/19Trump Takes Aim at Goodyear Over Ban on Campaign Attire -- 6th Update
DJ
08/19Trump Takes Aim at Goodyear Over Ban on Campaign Attire -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 2 220 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 43 377 M 43 377 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,41 $
Last Close Price 30,31 $
Spread / Highest target 98,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
John Stapleton Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-17.19%43 377
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.32%186 461
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.81%85 722
DAIMLER AG-13.33%54 016
BMW AG-20.36%44 490
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.91%42 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group