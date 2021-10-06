Log in
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
GM, General Electric to study rare earth supply projects for EVs

10/06/2021 | 04:00pm EDT
The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne

(Reuters) -General Motors Co and General Electric Co said on Wednesday they plan to study ways they could develop a supply chain of rare earths and other minerals used to make electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment.

Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how they could work together to improve access to rare earths and rare earth magnets, as well as copper and steel.

No money changed hands between the companies and no decisions have been made on any steps the partners could take together, such as whether to build a manufacturing plant or mine.

The automaker said it would work with General Electric on opportunities in North America, where both companies are headquartered, as well as Europe.

"While we do not have a definitive timeframe for implementing it, working with GM gives us another tool to obtain reliable, sustainable and competitive sources of key materials," General Electric said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Metal alloys and finished magnets produced from rare earth materials are critical parts used in manufacturing electric motors for automotive and renewable power generation.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston; editing by Anil D'Silva and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
