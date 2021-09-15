Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
GM Gets $36.4 Million U.S. Government Contract for Heavy-Duty Surburbans

09/15/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
By Michael Dabaie

General Motors said Wednesday its GM Defense LLC subsidiary received a contract from the U.S. State Department to develop next generation large support utility commercial vehicles.

The contract is for future fleet production for the department's Diplomatic Security Service. As part of the $36.4 million total development contract, GM Defense would create a Heavy-Duty Suburban, building 10 vehicles over the next two years.

GM Defense would deliver the vehicles in two phases, with the first delivery set for next spring. A production contract to build a fleet of 200 HD Suburbans a year for nine years is expected to succeed the completion of the development contract in or about May 2023, the company said.

GM shares are up 2%, to $51.84.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1454ET

