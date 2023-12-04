GM : Mizuho upgrades to 'buy', target raised

Mizuho announced on Monday that it had upgraded its recommendation on General Motors shares from 'neutral' to 'buy', while raising its target price from €38 to €42.



The analyst justifies his decision by the fact that the stock is currently trading at valuation multiples at ten-year lows due to consumer mistrust, the consequences of the UAW strike and the difficulties encountered by the American automotive group in the electric sector.



Among the catalysts envisaged by the intermediary are the prospect of a savings program that should more than offset the wage increases induced by the settlement, the attention now being paid to profitability, the interruption of investment in the loss-making Cruise division and the forthcoming launch of a 10 billion euro share buyback program.



