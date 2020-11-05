Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/05 11:34:31 am
35.855 USD   +1.75%
11:15aGM Rebounds From Coronavirus-Related Losses -- Update
DJ
10:56aGM profit beat driven by strength in trucks, SUVs and China rebound
RE
10:53aGENERAL MOTORS : rebounded quicker in Q3, earnings show
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GM Rebounds From Coronavirus-Related Losses -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 11:15am EST

By Mike Colias

General Motors Co.'s efforts to crank up production of pickups and other lucrative models drove a $4 billion profit in the third quarter, the latest automotive company to rebound from earlier Covid-19-related losses, even as the pandemic worsens.

The car business has mounted a striking recovery since U.S. auto plants were idled for several weeks last spring. Auto makers have managed to keep their factories bustling without major pandemic-related disruptions, while demand for new vehicles has come back stronger than analysts predicted when the crisis hit.

GM said Thursday net income rose 74% over the same quarter in 2019, when a bruising 40-day strike led by the United Auto Workers union halted work at the company's U.S. factories, denting earnings.

Adjusted pretax profit was $5.28 billion in the third-quarter of 2020, or $2.83 earnings a share. The results blew past analysts' expectations of $1.38 a share, according to FactSet, with GM crediting the strong quarter in part to cost-cutting moves taken this spring as the pandemic took a toll on business.

GM's stock was up more than 2% in midmorning trading.

Chief Executive Mary Barra said Thursday the company is looking to restore its dividend mid-2021, barring any major changes in economic conditions. Like other car companies, GM suspended its dividend this spring to preserve cash and weather Covid-related disruptions.

Operating margins in North America, one of GM's most important regions, hit 15% for the quarter, surpassing those posted by rivals Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in the region and reflecting the strength of the U.S. auto market recovery.

In an effort to further capitalize on strong demand for its high-margin pickups, GM said Thursday it would boost truck production in North America by building full-size models in Canada. The expansion is part of a tentative labor deal struck earlier in the day with Unifor, the Canadian union representing workers at GM factories in the country.

Still, executives cautioned results could moderate in the fourth quarter, as is typical in the back end of the year but also due to unknowns involving the economy and the coronavirus.

The number of new Covid-19 infections is rising fast in the industrial Midwest, the industry's manufacturing base.

GM, which suspended full-year guidance earlier this year, didn't offer a new outlook for 2020.

"We are hopeful we'll continue to have the strong recovery we've had," said Ms. Barra on a call with reporters Thursday. But, she said, there are still a lot of moving pieces right now, particularly with a relief package under discussion in Congress.

Auto makers are closely watching the election results because the outcome could have big implications for their businesses. Analysts say a Biden administration could give the industry a boost by providing more certainty around trade and regulations, and support of electric vehicles -- a technology companies, including GM, are already aggressively pursuing. If President Trump is re-elected, the president is expected to continue efforts to relax fuel-economy rules and pressure car companies to expand U.S. manufacturing.

Ms. Barra said she doesn't anticipate a contested election will have a sizable impact on U.S. auto sales as it did in the 2000 presidential contest because finalizing the vote count was expected to take longer this time around.

In October, U.S. vehicle sales for the second straight month matched the healthy levels seen before the pandemic hit, reaching a selling pace of 16.4 million vehicles for the month, according to a Morgan Stanley research note.

Adam Jonas, an automotive analyst with the bank, said he predicts the pace will fall off next year, to 15.5 million, "as demand normalizes against the economic uncertainty."

On Thursday, GM said it has repaid $5.2 billion on its revolving credit lines and plans to pay off the rest by the year's end.

Resurgent used-car prices also have bolstered auto makers' bottom lines. Despite predictions that values would sink from the economic slowdown, they have risen sharply. That has helped the car companies' lending units, which own the vehicles they lease to customers.

Ford Motor Co.'s credit arm had its highest quarterly pretax profit in 15 years in the third quarter, partly due to stronger used-vehicle prices, Ford said last week.

GM Financial also benefited from similar trends in the quarter, posting a pretax operating profit of $1.2 billion.

"GM reported what we regard as its biggest ever beat to consensus expectations," J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman wrote in a note Thursday.

"The job of analysts and investors now will be parsing out how much of the margin strength relates to temporal factors unlikely to repeat (austerity-related cost saves) vs. how much is likely to flow through to future periods," Mr. Brinkman said.

GM generally has outperformed Ford in recent years by posting stronger profit margins in North America, where large pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles deliver the majority of global profit for both companies. GM also has benefited from exiting unprofitable overseas markets -- still a trouble spot for Ford -- while remaining profitable in China despite pricing pressures and a drop off in sales.

GM's sales in China, the world's largest car market, rose 12% during the quarter, bouncing back from a steady decline in the past few years. GM's joint-venture equity income in China was $300 million in the third quarter, about flat with the prior-year period.

In North America, GM's three pickup-truck factories were especially busy during the quarter, which bolstered the bottom line. The auto maker entered the quarter with low inventory on dealer lots, thinned by the double whammy of the lost production from the spring shutdown and surprisingly strong demand for trucks amid the pandemic.

GM made about 303,000 pickup trucks in North America during the quarter, up 10% from a year earlier, according to research service Ward's Intelligence. Auto makers book revenue when their vehicles leave the factory. GM's overall output in the region rose 4%, to about 732,000 vehicles.

--Christina Rogers contributed to this article.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 1114ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 2.51% 11.47 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.95% 7.88 Delayed Quote.-17.85%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.33% 36.095 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.50% 52.745 Delayed Quote.0.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
11:15aGM Rebounds From Coronavirus-Related Losses -- Update
DJ
10:56aGM profit beat driven by strength in trucks, SUVs and China rebound
RE
10:53aGENERAL MOTORS : rebounded quicker in Q3, earnings show
AQ
10:35aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Delivers Income of $4.0 Billion and EBIT-adj. of $5.3 Billio..
AQ
09:56aGM Rebounds From Coronavirus-Related Losses
DJ
09:34aGENERAL MOTORS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08:45aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Says U.S. Auto Demand Returning
DJ
08:31aGENERAL MOTORS : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Qualcomm, Bioge..
PR
08:11aGeneral Motors Notches Larger 3Q Profit, Cites Returning U.S. Demand
DJ
08:04aUnifor Says Reaches Tentative Labor Pact With GM, Averting Strike
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 120 B - -
Net income 2020 2 127 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 50 432 M 50 432 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,71 $
Last Close Price 35,24 $
Spread / Highest target 84,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
John Stapleton Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.72%50 432
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.57%186 629
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.06%80 613
DAIMLER AG-2.73%60 156
BMW AG-14.52%47 214
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.65%42 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group