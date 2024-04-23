DETROIT, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported first-quarter 2024 revenue of $43.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.0 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.9 billion.

GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance:



Updated 2024 Guidance Previous 2024 Guidance Net income attributable to stockholders $10.1 billion - $11.5 billion $9.8 billion - $11.2 billion EBIT-adjusted $12.5 billion - $14.5 billion $12.0 billion - $14.0 billion Automotive operating cash flow $18.3 billion - $21.3 billion $18.0 billion - $21.0 billion Adjusted automotive free cash flow $8.5 billion - $10.5 billion $8.0 billion - $10.0 billion EPS-diluted $8.94 - $9.94 $8.50 - $9.50 EPS-diluted-adjusted $9.00 - $10.00 $8.50 - $9.50

GM's 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company's battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

Results Overview



Three Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 43,014 $ 39,985 $ 3,029 7.6 % Net income attributable to stockholders $ 2,980 $ 2,395 $ 585 24.4 % EBIT-adjusted $ 3,871 $ 3,803 $ 68 1.8 % Net income margin 6.9 % 6.0 % 0.9 ppts 15.0 % EBIT-adjusted margin 9.0 % 9.5 % (0.5) ppts (5.3) % Automotive operating cash flow $ 3,598 $ 2,232 $ 1,366 61.2 % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 1,090 $ (132) $ 1,222 n.m. EPS-diluted(a) $ 2.56 $ 1.69 $ 0.87 51.5 % EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $ 2.62 $ 2.21 $ 0.41 18.6 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 3,840 $ 3,576 $ 264 7.4 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 10.6 % 10.9 % (0.3 ppts) (2.8) % GMI EBIT (loss)-adjusted $ (10) $ 347 $ (357) n.m. China equity income (loss) $ (106) $ 83 $ (189) n.m. GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 737 $ 771 $ (34) (4.4) %

















(a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.01) and $0.03 impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. (b) n.m. = not meaningful

Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2024

Updated

Previous Net income attributable to stockholders $ 10.1-11.5

$ 9.8-11.2 Income tax expense 2.2-2.8

2.1-2.7 Automotive interest expense, net 0.1

0.1 Adjustments(a) 0.1

— EBIT-adjusted $ 12.5-14.5

$ 12.0-14.0





















(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted under U.S. GAAP to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:



Year Ending December 31, 2024

Updated

Previous Diluted earnings per common share $ 8.94-9.94

$ 8.50-9.50 Adjustments(a) 0.06

— EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 9.00-10.00

$ 8.50-9.50





















(a) Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2024

Updated

Previous Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 18.3-21.3

$ 18.0-21.0 Less: Capital expenditures 10.0-11.0

10.0-11.0 Adjustments 0.2

— Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a) $ 8.5-10.5

$ 8.0-10.0





















(a) These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Income Statement Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue





































Automotive $ 39,212

$ 25

$ —

$ (25)

$ 39,212

$ 36,646

$ 25

$ —

$ (25)

$ 36,646 GM Financial —

—

3,811

(9)

3,802

—

—

3,343

(4)

3,339 Total net sales and revenue 39,212

25

3,811

(34)

43,014

36,646

25

3,343

(29)

39,985 Costs and expenses





































Automotive and other cost of sales 33,597

400

—

—

33,996

31,716

532

—

(1)

32,247 GM Financial interest, operating and other expenses —

—

3,106

—

3,106

—

—

2,613

—

2,612 Automotive and other selling, general and administrative expense 2,035

140

—

—

2,175

2,438

109

—

(1)

2,547 Total costs and expenses 35,632

540

3,106

(1)

39,277

34,155

641

2,613

(2)

37,407 Operating income (loss) 3,580

(515)

705

(33)

3,738

2,492

(616)

730

(28)

2,578 Automotive interest expense 219

16

—

(16)

219

234

3

—

(3)

234 Interest income and other non-operating income, net 273

12

—

17

302

354

31

—

25

409 Equity income (loss) (137)

—

32

—

(105)

(20)

—

41

—

21 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,497

$ (519)

$ 737

$ —

$ 3,715

$ 2,592

$ (588)

$ 771

$ —

$ 2,775 Income tax expense (benefit)















762

















428 Net income (loss)















2,953

















2,346 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests















27

















49 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders















$ 2,980

















$ 2,395







































Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders















$ 2,970

















$ 2,369

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)

The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Basic earnings per share





Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 2,980

$ 2,395 Less: cumulative dividends on subsidiary preferred stock(a) (9)

(27) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,970

$ 2,369







Weighted-average common shares outstanding 1,155

1,396







Basic earnings per common share $ 2.57

$ 1.70 Diluted earnings per share





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders – diluted $ 2,970

$ 2,369







Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 1,162

1,402







Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.56

$ 1.69 Potentially dilutive securities(b) 17

22





















(a) Includes an insignificant amount in participating securities income from a subsidiary for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (b) Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options, Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and Performance Stock Units (PSUs) at March 31, 2024 and 2023 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Balance Sheet Information (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined ASSETS





































Current Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,894

$ 713

$ 5,028

$ —

$ 17,635

$ 12,228

$ 1,344

$ 5,282

$ —

$ 18,853 Marketable debt securities 7,845

—

—

—

7,845

7,613

—

—

—

7,613 Accounts and notes receivable, net(a) 13,558

—

2,099

(1,883)

13,774

11,814

—

1,891

(1,327)

12,378 GM Financial receivables, net —

—

41,872

(190)

41,682

—

—

39,246

(170)

39,076 Inventories 17,540

—

—

(7)

17,533

16,467

—

—

(6)

16,461 Other current assets(b) 2,183

484

5,776

(443)

8,001

1,994

466

5,205

(428)

7,238 Total current assets 53,021

1,196

54,775

(2,523)

106,470

50,115

1,809

51,624

(1,931)

101,618 Non-current Assets





































GM Financial receivables, net(d) —

—

43,899

(388)

43,511

—

—

45,391

(348)

45,043 Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates 9,069

—

1,670

—

10,740

8,943

—

1,670

—

10,613 Property, net 51,208

97

118

—

51,423

50,104

93

124

—

50,321 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,755

715

1,353

—

4,823

2,793

715

1,354

—

4,862 Equipment on operating leases, net —

—

30,106

—

30,106

—

—

30,582

—

30,582 Deferred income taxes 21,050

1,762

(1,108)

—

21,704

21,722

1,723

(1,106)

—

22,339 Other assets(c) 7,007

207

1,186

(584)

7,815

6,869

215

1,140

(538)

7,686 Total non-current assets 91,089

2,781

77,224

(973)

170,121

90,430

2,745

79,156

(886)

171,446 Total Assets $ 144,111

$ 3,977

$ 131,998

$ (3,496)

$ 276,591

$ 140,546

$ 4,555

$ 130,780

$ (2,817)

$ 273,064 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current Liabilities





































Accounts payable (principally trade)(a) $ 29,253

$ 597

$ 1,426

$ (1,884)

$ 29,393

$ 27,846

$ 185

$ 1,136

$ (1,054)

$ 28,114 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt





































Automotive(a) 559

2

—

(183)

378

591

272

—

(435)

428 GM Financial —

—

35,598

—

35,598

—

—

38,540

—

38,540 Cruise —

7

—

(7)

—

—

6

—

(6)

— Accrued liabilities(b) 20,483

425

5,950

(449)

26,409

21,468

590

5,741

(436)

27,364 Total current liabilities 50,296

1,031

42,973

(2,523)

91,777

49,906

1,053

45,417

(1,931)

94,445 Non-current Liabilities





































Long-term debt





































Automotive(c) 15,935

598

—

(584)

15,949

15,979

544

—

(538)

15,985 GM Financial —

—

70,312

—

70,312

—

—

66,788

—

66,788 Cruise(d) —

388

—

(388)

—

—

348

—

(348)

— Postretirement benefits other than pensions 4,292

—

—

—

4,292

4,345

—

—

—

4,345 Pensions 6,376

—

8

—

6,384

6,673

—

8

—

6,680 Other liabilities 14,127

450

2,698

—

17,275

13,447

454

2,614

—

16,515 Total non-current liabilities 40,731

1,436

73,018

(973)

114,213

40,444

1,345

69,409

(886)

110,312 Total Liabilities 91,027

2,467

115,991

(3,496)

205,990

90,350

2,399

114,826

(2,817)

204,757 Noncontrolling interest - Cruise stock incentive awards —

175

—

—

175

—

118

—

—

118 Equity





































Common stock, $0.01 par value 11

—

—

—

11

12

—

—

—

12 Additional paid-in capital(e) 19,087

247

1,314

(1,290)

19,358

18,866

240

1,314

(1,290)

19,130 Retained earnings 42,422

(649)

15,914

1

57,688

39,579

(12)

15,823

1

55,391 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,238)

—

(1,221)

—

(10,459)

(9,066)

1

(1,183)

—

(10,247) Total stockholders' equity 52,282

(402)

16,007

(1,289)

66,598

49,391

229

15,954

(1,289)

64,286 Noncontrolling interests(e) 802

1,737

—

1,289

3,828

805

1,809

—

1,289

3,903 Total Equity 53,084

1,335

16,007

—

70,426

50,196

2,038

15,954

—

68,189 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 144,111

$ 3,977

$ 131,998

$ (3,496)

$ 276,591

$ 140,546

$ 4,555

$ 130,780

$ (2,817)

$ 273,064





















(a) Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $1.2 billion primarily due from GM Financial and Cruise at March 31, 2024; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.8 billion due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2023. (b) Eliminations primarily related to intercompany asset transfers between Automotive and Cruise for autonomous vehicle (AV) capital. (c) Eliminations related to deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering and capital spending incurred by Automotive on behalf of Cruise resulting in a long-term payable for Cruise offset by a long-term receivable for Automotive. (d) Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial. (e) Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Cash Flow Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Cash flows from operating activities





































Net income (loss) $ 2,804

$ (386)

$ 535

$ —

$ 2,953

$ 2,221

$ (426)

$ 551

$ —

$ 2,346 Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on operating leases, net —

—

1,243

—

1,243

—

—

1,241

—

1,241 Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges on Property, net 1,540

5

10

—

1,555

1,555

6

10

—

1,571 Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction (gains) losses (33)

—

(4)

—

(36)

131

—

4

—

135 Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates, net 63

—

(32)

—

32

(21)

—

(41)

—

(61) Pension contributions and OPEB payments (242)

—

—

—

(242)

(236)

—

—

—

(236) Pension and OPEB income, net 14

—

—

—

15

(21)

—

—

—

(20) Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes 781

(135)

9

—

655

408

(162)

(200)

—

46 Change in other operating assets and liabilities(a)(b) (1,329)

(198)

(162)

(1,333)

(3,022)

(1,807)

69

159

(356)

(1,936) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,598

(713)

1,601

(1,333)

3,152

2,232

(514)

1,724

(356)

3,086 Cash flows from investing activities





































Expenditures for property (2,728)

(12)

(4)

(39)

(2,783)

(2,408)

(16)

(6)

(1)

(2,431) Available-for-sale marketable securities, acquisitions (995)

—

—

—

(995)

(416)

(227)

—

—

(643) Available-for-sale marketable securities, liquidations 745

—

—

—

745

1,929

1,017

—

—

2,947 Purchases of finance receivables(a) —

—

(8,921)

989

(7,932)

—

—

(9,106)

144

(8,963) Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables(a) —

—

7,650

1

7,651

—

—

7,509

(228)

7,282 Purchases of leased vehicles —

—

(3,436)

—

(3,436)

—

—

(3,154)

—

(3,154) Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles —

—

3,085

—

3,085

—

—

3,264

—

3,264 Other investing activities (291)

—

(1)

42

(249)

(714)

—

—

151

(563) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,268)

(12)

(1,626)

993

(3,914)

(1,609)

774

(1,493)

66

(2,262) Cash flows from financing activities





































Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt (26)

—

(223)

—

(249)

(25)

—

(143)

—

(167) Proceeds from issuance of debt (original maturities greater than three months) 10

55

14,297

(55)

14,307

1

33

11,486

(33)

11,487 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (33)

—

(13,088)

(19)

(13,140)

(1,535)

(5)

(10,590)

3

(12,127) Payment to purchase common stock (280)

—

—

—

(280)

(369)

—

—

—

(369) Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary stock —

36

—

(36)

—

—

131

—

(131)

— Dividends paid(b) (139)

—

(509)

450

(198)

(126)

—

(509)

450

(185) Other financing activities (53)

(41)

(44)

—

(139)

(218)

(75)

(31)

—

(324) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (521)

50

432

340

300

(2,271)

84

213

290

(1,685) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (69)

—

(9)

—

(78)

25

—

29

—

54 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (304)

(632)

397

—

(539)

(1,623)

344

472

—

(807) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 12,310

1,359

8,249

—

21,917

13,746

1,526

6,676

—

21,948 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,005

$ 727

$ 8,646

$ —

$ 21,378

$ 12,123

$ 1,870

$ 7,148

$ —

$ 21,141





















(a) Includes eliminations of $0.9 billion and $0.2 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial. (b) Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions):



GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

































Net sales and revenue $ 36,099

$ 3,082

$ 32

$ —

$ 39,212

$ 25

$ 3,811

$ (34)

$ 43,014 Expenditures for property $ 2,631

$ 93

$ 4

$ —

$ 2,728

$ 12

$ 4

$ 39

$ 2,783 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,409

$ 125

$ 5

$ —

$ 1,540

$ 5

$ 1,253

$ —

$ 2,798 Impairment charges $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 127

$ (108)

$ —

$ —

$ 19

$ —

$ 32

$ —

$ 50





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

































Net sales and revenue $ 32,889

$ 3,727

$ 31

$ —

$ 36,646

$ 25

$ 3,343

$ (29)

$ 39,985 Expenditures for property $ 2,260

$ 148

$ —

$ —

$ 2,408

$ 16

$ 6

$ 1

$ 2,431 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,428

$ 122

$ 5

$ —

$ 1,555

$ 4

$ 1,251

$ —

$ 2,810 Impairment charges $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ (46)

$ 81

$ —

$ —

$ 34

$ —

$ 41

$ —

$ 75





















(a) Includes Automotive China equity income of $(106) million and $83 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. (b) Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, are presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity is integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC were $156 million and insignificant in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material1

(Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these, and other measures, as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders) EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are part of operating results when assessing and measuring the operational and financial performance of the segment.

EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.

ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is considered to be the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.













The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Net income attributable to stockholders(a) $ 2,980

$ 2,395 Income tax expense (benefit) 762

428 Automotive interest expense 219

234 Automotive interest income (186)

(229) Adjustments





Buick dealer strategy(b) 96

99 Voluntary separation program(c) —

875 Total adjustments 96

974 EBIT-adjusted 3,871

3,803 Operating segments





GM North America (GMNA) 3,840

3,576 GM International (GMI) (10)

347 Cruise (442)

(561) GM Financial(d) 737

771 Total operating segments 4,124

4,133 Corporate and eliminations(e) (253)

(330) EBIT-adjusted $ 3,871

$ 3,803





















(a) Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. (b) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Buick dealers out of our dealer network as part of Buick's EV strategy. (c) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the acceleration of attrition as part of the cost reduction program announced in January 2023, primarily in the U.S. (d) GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted. (e) GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), corporate expenditures and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Diluted earnings per common share $ 2,970

$ 2.56

$ 2,369

$ 1.69 Adjustments(a) 96

0.08

974

0.69 Tax effect on adjustments(b) (24)

(0.02)

(239)

(0.17) EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 3,042

$ 2.62

$ 3,104

$ 2.21





















(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate under U.S. GAAP to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Income before

income taxes

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective tax

rate

Income before

income taxes

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective tax

rate Effective tax rate $ 3,715

$ 762

20.5 %

$ 2,775

$ 428

15.4 % Adjustments(a) 96

24





974

239



ETR-adjusted $ 3,811

$ 786

20.6 %

$ 3,749

$ 667

17.8 %





















(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):



Four Quarters Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 10.7

$ 9.4 Average equity(a) $ 71.1

$ 68.6 ROE 15.1 %

13.7 %





















(a) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Four Quarters Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 12.4

$ 14.2 Average equity(b) $ 71.1

$ 68.6 Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases) 16.2

17.4 Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability 8.7

8.6 Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset (21.6)

(20.9) ROIC-adjusted average net assets $ 74.5

$ 73.6 ROIC-adjusted 16.7 %

19.3 %





















(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 3,598

$ 2,232 Less: Capital expenditures (2,728)

(2,408) Add: Buick dealer strategy 162

39 Add: Employee separation costs 58

5 Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 1,090

$ (132)

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. government and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the three months ended March 31, 2024, 26.0% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 GMNA 792



723

GMI 104



141

Total 895



864



Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) certain vehicles used by dealers in their business. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share North America





















United States 3,860

594

15.4 %

3,682

603

16.4 % Other 892

115

12.9 %

793

103

13.0 % Total North America 4,752

709

14.9 %

4,475

707

15.8 % Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa





















China(a) 5,617

441

7.9 %

5,103

462

9.1 % Other 5,500

113

2.0 %

5,543

108

1.9 % Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa 11,117

554

5.0 %

10,646

570

5.4 % South America





















Brazil 514

57

11.1 %

471

71

15.1 % Other 308

27

8.8 %

382

35

9.1 % Total South America 823

84

10.2 %

854

106

12.4 % Total in GM markets 16,692

1,347

8.1 %

15,974

1,382

8.7 % Total Europe 4,294

—

— %

4,089

—

— % Total Worldwide(b) 20,986

1,348

6.4 %

20,063

1,383

6.9 % United States





















Cars 728

50

6.8 %

707

61

8.6 % Trucks 936

291

31.1 %

996

297

29.8 % Crossovers 2,196

253

11.5 %

1,979

246

12.4 % Total United States 3,860

594

15.4 %

3,682

603

16.4 % China(a)





















SGMS



155









173



SGMW



287









289



Total China 5,617

441

7.9 %

5,103

462

9.1 %





















(a) Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW). (b) Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 GMNA 141

177 GMI 68

90 Total fleet sales 209

267 Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales 15.5 %

19.3 % North America capacity two-shift utilization 109.7 %

96.0 %

