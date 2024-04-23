DETROIT, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported first-quarter 2024 revenue of $43.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.0 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.9 billion.

GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance:


Updated 2024 Guidance

Previous 2024 Guidance

Net income attributable to stockholders

$10.1 billion - $11.5 billion

$9.8 billion - $11.2 billion

EBIT-adjusted

$12.5 billion - $14.5 billion

$12.0 billion - $14.0 billion

Automotive operating cash flow

$18.3 billion - $21.3 billion

$18.0 billion - $21.0 billion

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$8.5 billion - $10.5 billion

$8.0 billion - $10.0 billion

EPS-diluted

$8.94 - $9.94

$8.50 - $9.50

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$9.00 - $10.00

$8.50 - $9.50

GM's 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company's battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

Results Overview


Three Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Change

% Change

Revenue

$    43,014

$    39,985

$       3,029

7.6 %

Net income attributable to stockholders

$      2,980

$      2,395

$          585

24.4 %

EBIT-adjusted

$      3,871

$      3,803

$            68

1.8 %

Net income margin

6.9 %

6.0 %

0.9 ppts

15.0 %

EBIT-adjusted margin

9.0 %

9.5 %

(0.5) ppts

(5.3) %

Automotive operating cash flow

$      3,598

$     2,232

$       1,366

61.2 %

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$      1,090

$       (132)

$       1,222

n.m.

EPS-diluted(a)

$        2.56

$       1.69

$         0.87

51.5 %

EPS-diluted-adjusted(a)

$        2.62

$       2.21

$         0.41

18.6 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted

$      3,840

$     3,576

$          264

7.4 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin

10.6 %

10.9 %

(0.3 ppts)

(2.8) %

GMI EBIT (loss)-adjusted

$         (10)

$        347

$         (357)

n.m.

China equity income (loss)

$       (106)

$          83

$         (189)

n.m.

GM Financial EBT-adjusted

$        737

$        771

$           (34)

(4.4) %









(a)

EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.01) and $0.03 impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

(b)

n.m. = not meaningful

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the ChevroletBuickGMCCadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):


Year Ending December 31, 2024


Updated


Previous

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 10.1-11.5


$ 9.8-11.2

Income tax expense

2.2-2.8


2.1-2.7

Automotive interest expense, net

0.1


0.1

Adjustments(a)

0.1


EBIT-adjusted

$ 12.5-14.5


$ 12.0-14.0











(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted under U.S. GAAP to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:


Year Ending December 31, 2024


Updated


Previous

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 8.94-9.94


$ 8.50-9.50

Adjustments(a)

0.06


EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 9.00-10.00


$ 8.50-9.50











(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):


Year Ending December 31, 2024


Updated


Previous

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$ 18.3-21.3


$ 18.0-21.0

Less: Capital expenditures

10.0-11.0


10.0-11.0

Adjustments

0.2


Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a)

$ 8.5-10.5


$ 8.0-10.0











(a)

These expected financial results do not include the potential  impact of future adjustments related to special items.

 

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Income Statement Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024


Three Months Ended March 31, 2023


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Net sales and revenue




















Automotive

$ 39,212


$      25


$     —


$              (25)


$ 39,212


$ 36,646


$      25


$     —


$              (25)


$ 36,646

GM Financial



3,811


(9)


3,802




3,343


(4)


3,339

Total net sales and revenue

39,212


25


3,811


(34)


43,014


36,646


25


3,343


(29)


39,985

Costs and expenses




















Automotive and other cost of sales

33,597


400




33,996


31,716


532



(1)


32,247

GM Financial interest, operating and other expenses



3,106



3,106




2,613



2,612

Automotive and other selling, general and administrative expense

2,035


140




2,175


2,438


109



(1)


2,547

Total costs and expenses

35,632


540


3,106


(1)


39,277


34,155


641


2,613


(2)


37,407

Operating income (loss)

3,580


(515)


705


(33)


3,738


2,492


(616)


730


(28)


2,578

Automotive interest expense

219


16



(16)


219


234


3



(3)


234

Interest income and other non-operating income, net

273


12



17


302


354


31



25


409

Equity income (loss)

(137)



32



(105)


(20)



41



21

Income (loss) before income taxes

$   3,497


$  (519)


$   737


$                —


$   3,715


$   2,592


$  (588)


$   771


$                —


$   2,775

Income tax expense (benefit)









762










428

Net income (loss)









2,953










2,346

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests









27










49

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders









$   2,980










$   2,395





















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders









$   2,970










$   2,369

 

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)


The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

Basic earnings per share




Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$                                2,980


$                                2,395

Less: cumulative dividends on subsidiary preferred stock(a)

(9)


(27)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$                                2,970


$                                2,369





Weighted-average common shares outstanding

1,155


1,396





Basic earnings per common share

$                                  2.57


$                                  1.70

Diluted earnings per share




Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders – diluted

$                                2,970


$                                2,369





Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

1,162


1,402





Diluted earnings per common share

$                                  2.56


$                                  1.69

Potentially dilutive securities(b)

17


22











(a)

Includes an insignificant amount in participating securities income from a subsidiary for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(b)

Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options, Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and Performance Stock Units (PSUs) at March 31, 2024 and 2023 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

 

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Balance Sheet Information

(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

ASSETS




















Current Assets




















Cash and cash equivalents

$   11,894


$    713


$  5,028


$                 —


$   17,635


$   12,228


$ 1,344


$  5,282


$                 —


$   18,853

Marketable debt securities

7,845





7,845


7,613





7,613

Accounts and notes receivable, net(a)

13,558



2,099


(1,883)


13,774


11,814



1,891


(1,327)


12,378

GM Financial receivables, net



41,872


(190)


41,682




39,246


(170)


39,076

Inventories

17,540




(7)


17,533


16,467




(6)


16,461

Other current assets(b)

2,183


484


5,776


(443)


8,001


1,994


466


5,205


(428)


7,238

Total current assets

53,021


1,196


54,775


(2,523)


106,470


50,115


1,809


51,624


(1,931)


101,618

Non-current Assets




















GM Financial receivables, net(d)



43,899


(388)


43,511




45,391


(348)


45,043

Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates

9,069



1,670



10,740


8,943



1,670



10,613

Property, net

51,208


97


118



51,423


50,104


93


124



50,321

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,755


715


1,353



4,823


2,793


715


1,354



4,862

Equipment on operating leases, net



30,106



30,106




30,582



30,582

Deferred income taxes

21,050


1,762


(1,108)



21,704


21,722


1,723


(1,106)



22,339

Other assets(c)

7,007


207


1,186


(584)


7,815


6,869


215


1,140


(538)


7,686

Total non-current assets

91,089


2,781


77,224


(973)


170,121


90,430


2,745


79,156


(886)


171,446

Total Assets

$ 144,111


$ 3,977


$  131,998


$           (3,496)


$ 276,591


$ 140,546


$ 4,555


$  130,780


$           (2,817)


$ 273,064

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




















Current Liabilities




















Accounts payable (principally trade)(a)

$   29,253


$    597


$  1,426


$           (1,884)


$   29,393


$   27,846


$    185


$  1,136


$           (1,054)


$   28,114

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt




















Automotive(a)

559


2



(183)


378


591


272



(435)


428

GM Financial



35,598



35,598




38,540



38,540

Cruise


7



(7)




6



(6)


Accrued liabilities(b)

20,483


425


5,950


(449)


26,409


21,468


590


5,741


(436)


27,364

Total current liabilities

50,296


1,031


42,973


(2,523)


91,777


49,906


1,053


45,417


(1,931)


94,445

Non-current Liabilities




















Long-term debt




















Automotive(c)

15,935


598



(584)


15,949


15,979


544



(538)


15,985

GM Financial



70,312



70,312




66,788



66,788

Cruise(d)


388



(388)




348



(348)


Postretirement benefits other than pensions

4,292





4,292


4,345





4,345

Pensions

6,376



8



6,384


6,673



8



6,680

Other liabilities

14,127


450


2,698



17,275


13,447


454


2,614



16,515

Total non-current liabilities

40,731


1,436


73,018


(973)


114,213


40,444


1,345


69,409


(886)


110,312

Total Liabilities

91,027


2,467


115,991


(3,496)


205,990


90,350


2,399


114,826


(2,817)


204,757

Noncontrolling interest - Cruise stock incentive awards


175




175



118




118

Equity




















 Common stock, $0.01 par value

11





11


12





12

 Additional paid-in capital(e)

19,087


247


1,314


(1,290)


19,358


18,866


240


1,314


(1,290)


19,130

 Retained earnings

42,422


(649)


15,914


1


57,688


39,579


(12)


15,823


1


55,391

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,238)



(1,221)



(10,459)


(9,066)


1


(1,183)



(10,247)

Total stockholders' equity

52,282


(402)


16,007


(1,289)


66,598


49,391


229


15,954


(1,289)


64,286

Noncontrolling interests(e)

802


1,737



1,289


3,828


805


1,809



1,289


3,903

Total Equity

53,084


1,335


16,007



70,426


50,196


2,038


15,954



68,189

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 144,111


$ 3,977


$  131,998


$           (3,496)


$ 276,591


$ 140,546


$ 4,555


$  130,780


$           (2,817)


$ 273,064











(a)

Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $1.2 billion primarily due from GM Financial and Cruise at March 31, 2024; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.8 billion due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2023.

(b)

Eliminations primarily related to intercompany asset transfers between Automotive and Cruise for autonomous vehicle (AV) capital.

(c)

Eliminations related to deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering and capital spending incurred by Automotive on behalf of Cruise resulting in a long-term payable for Cruise offset by a long-term receivable for Automotive.

(d)

Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial.

(e)

Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

 

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Cash Flow Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024


Three Months Ended March 31, 2023


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Cash flows from operating activities




















Net income (loss)

$    2,804


$  (386)


$     535


$                 —


$    2,953


$    2,221


$  (426)


$     551


$                 —


$    2,346

Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on operating leases, net



1,243



1,243




1,241



1,241

Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges on Property, net

1,540


5


10



1,555


1,555


6


10



1,571

Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction (gains) losses

(33)



(4)



(36)


131



4



135

Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates, net

63



(32)



32


(21)



(41)



(61)

Pension contributions and OPEB payments

(242)





(242)


(236)





(236)

Pension and OPEB income, net

14





15


(21)





(20)

Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes

781


(135)


9



655


408


(162)


(200)



46

Change in other operating assets and liabilities(a)(b)

(1,329)


(198)


(162)


(1,333)


(3,022)


(1,807)


69


159


(356)


(1,936)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,598


(713)


1,601


(1,333)


3,152


2,232


(514)


1,724


(356)


3,086

Cash flows from investing activities




















Expenditures for property

(2,728)


(12)


(4)


(39)


(2,783)


(2,408)


(16)


(6)


(1)


(2,431)

Available-for-sale marketable securities, acquisitions

(995)





(995)


(416)


(227)




(643)

Available-for-sale marketable securities, liquidations

745





745


1,929


1,017




2,947

Purchases of finance receivables(a)



(8,921)


989


(7,932)




(9,106)


144


(8,963)

Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables(a)



7,650


1


7,651




7,509


(228)


7,282

Purchases of leased vehicles



(3,436)



(3,436)




(3,154)



(3,154)

Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles



3,085



3,085




3,264



3,264

Other investing activities

(291)



(1)


42


(249)


(714)




151


(563)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(3,268)


(12)


(1,626)


993


(3,914)


(1,609)


774


(1,493)


66


(2,262)

Cash flows from financing activities




















Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt

(26)



(223)



(249)


(25)



(143)



(167)

Proceeds from issuance of debt (original maturities greater than three months)

10


55


14,297


(55)


14,307


1


33


11,486


(33)


11,487

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(33)



(13,088)


(19)


(13,140)


(1,535)


(5)


(10,590)


3


(12,127)

Payment to purchase common stock

(280)





(280)


(369)





(369)

Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary stock


36



(36)




131



(131)


Dividends paid(b)

(139)



(509)


450


(198)


(126)



(509)


450


(185)

Other financing activities

(53)


(41)


(44)



(139)


(218)


(75)


(31)



(324)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(521)


50


432


340


300


(2,271)


84


213


290


(1,685)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(69)



(9)



(78)


25



29



54

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(304)


(632)


397



(539)


(1,623)


344


472



(807)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

12,310


1,359


8,249



21,917


13,746


1,526


6,676



21,948

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$   12,005


$    727


$  8,646


$                 —


$   21,378


$   12,123


$ 1,870


$  7,148


$                 —


$   21,141











(a)

Includes eliminations of $0.9 billion and $0.2 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial.

(b)

Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

 

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1


The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions):



GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Total

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024


















Net sales and revenue

$ 36,099


$   3,082


$        32


$           —


$     39,212


$       25


$   3,811


$                (34)


$   43,014

Expenditures for property

$   2,631


$        93


$          4


$           —


$       2,728


$       12


$          4


$                 39


$     2,783

Depreciation and amortization

$   1,409


$      125


$          5


$           —


$       1,540


$         5


$   1,253


$                 —


$     2,798

Impairment charges

$        —


$        —


$        —


$           —


$            —


$        —


$        —


$                 —


$          —

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$      127


$    (108)


$        —


$           —


$            19


$        —


$        32


$                 —


$         50




















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Total

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023


















Net sales and revenue

$ 32,889


$   3,727


$        31


$           —


$     36,646


$       25


$   3,343


$                (29)


$   39,985

Expenditures for property

$   2,260


$      148


$        —


$           —


$       2,408


$       16


$          6


$                   1


$     2,431

Depreciation and amortization

$   1,428


$      122


$          5


$           —


$       1,555


$         4


$   1,251


$                 —


$     2,810

Impairment charges

$        —


$        —


$        —


$           —


$            —


$        —


$        —


$                 —


$          —

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$      (46)


$        81


$        —


$           —


$            34


$        —


$        41


$                 —


$         75











(a)

Includes Automotive China equity income of $(106) million and $83 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

(b)

Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, are presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity is integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC were $156 million and insignificant in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material1
(Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these, and other measures, as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors. 

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders)  EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are part of operating results when assessing and measuring the operational and financial performance of the segment. 

EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share)  EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate)  ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict. 

ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity)  ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is considered to be the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities)  Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.







1

Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

Net income attributable to stockholders(a)

$                  2,980


$                  2,395

Income tax expense (benefit)

762


428

Automotive interest expense

219


234

Automotive interest income

(186)


(229)

Adjustments




Buick dealer strategy(b)

96


99

Voluntary separation program(c)


875

Total adjustments

96


974

EBIT-adjusted

3,871


3,803

Operating segments




GM North America (GMNA)

3,840


3,576

GM International (GMI)

(10)


347

Cruise

(442)


(561)

GM Financial(d)

737


771

Total operating segments

4,124


4,133

Corporate and eliminations(e)

(253)


(330)

EBIT-adjusted

$                  3,871


$                  3,803











(a)

Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(b)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Buick dealers out of our dealer network as part of Buick's EV strategy.

(c)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the acceleration of attrition as part of the cost reduction program announced in January 2023, primarily in the U.S.

(d)

GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted.

(e)

GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), corporate expenditures and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share

Diluted earnings per common share

$            2,970


$              2.56


$            2,369


$              1.69

Adjustments(a)

96


0.08


974


0.69

Tax effect on adjustments(b)

(24)


(0.02)


(239)


(0.17)

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$            3,042


$              2.62


$            3,104


$              2.21











(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

(b)

The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate under U.S. GAAP to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023


Income before
income taxes


Income tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective tax
rate


Income before
income taxes


Income tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective tax
rate

Effective tax rate

$       3,715


$           762


20.5 %


$       2,775


$           428


15.4 %

Adjustments(a)

96


24




974


239



ETR-adjusted

$       3,811


$           786


20.6 %


$       3,749


$           667


17.8 %











(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):


Four Quarters Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

Net income attributable to stockholders

$                 10.7


$                   9.4

Average equity(a)

$                 71.1


$                 68.6

ROE

15.1 %


13.7 %











(a)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions): 


Four Quarters Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

EBIT-adjusted(a)

$                 12.4


$                 14.2

Average equity(b)

$                 71.1


$                 68.6

Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases)

16.2


17.4

Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability

8.7


8.6

Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset

(21.6)


(20.9)

ROIC-adjusted average net assets

$                74.5


$                73.6

ROIC-adjusted

16.7 %


19.3 %











(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

(b)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$                  3,598


$                  2,232

Less: Capital expenditures

(2,728)


(2,408)

Add: Buick dealer strategy

162


39

Add: Employee separation costs

58


5

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$                  1,090


$                    (132)

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. government and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the three months ended March 31, 2024, 26.0% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands):


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

GMNA

792



723


GMI

104



141


Total

895



864


Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) certain vehicles used by dealers in their business. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share

North America












United States

3,860


594


15.4 %


3,682


603


16.4 %

Other

892


115


12.9 %


793


103


13.0 %

Total North America

4,752


709


14.9 %


4,475


707


15.8 %

Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa












China(a)

5,617


441


7.9 %


5,103


462


9.1 %

Other

5,500


113


2.0 %


5,543


108


1.9 %

Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa

11,117


554


5.0 %


10,646


570


5.4 %

South America












Brazil

514


57


11.1 %


471


71


15.1 %

Other

308


27


8.8 %


382


35


9.1 %

Total South America

823


84


10.2 %


854


106


12.4 %

Total in GM markets

16,692


1,347


8.1 %


15,974


1,382


8.7 %

Total Europe

4,294



— %


4,089



— %

Total Worldwide(b)

20,986


1,348


6.4 %


20,063


1,383


6.9 %

United States












Cars

728


50


6.8 %


707


61


8.6 %

Trucks

936


291


31.1 %


996


297


29.8 %

Crossovers

2,196


253


11.5 %


1,979


246


12.4 %

Total United States

3,860


594


15.4 %


3,682


603


16.4 %

China(a)












SGMS



155






173



SGMW



287






289



Total China

5,617


441


7.9 %


5,103


462


9.1 %











(a)

Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW).

(b)

Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

GMNA

141


177

GMI

68


90

Total fleet sales

209


267

Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales

15.5 %


19.3 %

North America capacity two-shift utilization

109.7 %


96.0 %

 

