Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM agrees to $5.75 million settlement with California over ignition switches

02/12/2021 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The GM logo is seen on a water tank of the General Motors assembly plant in Ramos Arizpe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co agreed to a $5.75 million settlement to resolve allegations it made false statements to California's largest pension system and other investors over its deadly ignition switch scandal.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the largest U.S. automaker concealed problems from investors related to faulty ignition switches linked to 124 deaths and 275 injuries.

GM previously paid $900 million to settle a U.S. Justice Department criminal investigation and $1 million to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accounting case tied to the ignition switch issue.

GM said it was "pleased to have cooperated with the state of California to resolve this matter."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
02/11VOLKSWAGEN : The New Electric Vehicles Now Hitting the Road
DJ
02/11PAYPAL UNLIKELY TO INVEST CASH IN CR : Cnbc
RE
02/11GENERAL MOTORS : to Invest $100 Million in Two U.S. Manufacturing Plants
MT
02/11GENERAL MOTORS : Goldman Sachs Lifts General Motors' Price Target to $61 From $5..
MT
02/11GENERAL MOTORS : Deutsche Bank Lifts Price Target for General Motors to $65 From..
MT
02/11GENERAL MOTORS : GM Investing $100 Million in Two U.S. Manufacturing Facilities
DJ
02/11GENERAL MOTORS : GM Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing Gerald John..
AQ
02/11GENERAL MOTORS : RBC Capital Adjusts General Motors' Price Target to $67 From $5..
MT
02/10U.S. chip industry calls on Biden administration to fund factories
RE
02/10GENERAL MOTORS : GM's Vision Takes Shape With Its Ultium Cells LLC Manufacturing..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 141 B - -
Net income 2021 7 649 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 695 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 77 089 M 77 089 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 63,53 $
Last Close Price 53,50 $
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.48%77 089
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.73%217 010
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.83%106 351
DAIMLER AG12.56%84 406
BMW AG-2.28%55 337
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.92%51 614