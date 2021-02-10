Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GM cites chip shortage for weaker 2021 outlook

02/10/2021 | 08:39am EST
The GM logo in Warren Michigan

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on strong demand for trucks and SUVs during the COVID-19 pandemic but forecast weaker-than-expected 2021 results citing a shortage of chips used in car production.

GM shares were down 0.3% to $55.89 in premarket trading.

The automaker expects a chip shortage to trim $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion from its 2021 operating profit. It forecast a range of $10.0 billion to $11.0 billion, or $4.50 to $5.25 a share. Analysts had expected $5.89, according to Refinitiv data.

The global chip shortage also will have a short-term impact on production and cash flow, the company said.

Chief Executive Mary Barra, in a Tuesday morning media briefing, said GM "won't lose any production" of its high-profit full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, although the supply of computer chips "is still a bit fluid."

However, she added, "we're going to be able to meet the production schedules" for the year.

GM said it expects to accelerate spending on electric and autonomous vehicles in 2021. Projected capital expenditures this year are $9.0 billion to $10.0 billion, including more than $7.0 billion for EVs and AVs.

The company trimmed its outlook for adjusted free cash flow to $1.0 billion to $2.0 billion.

GM said it earned $2.8 billion, or $1.93 a share, compared with a loss of $194 million, or 16 cents a share, in the prior year.

For the full year, GM earned $6.4 billion, down from $6.7 billion in 2019.

GM said its 2020 operating margin was 7.9 percent, including 9.4 percent in North America.

The company ended the year with $22.3 billion in cash and $40.5 billion in total liquidity, including untapped credit lines.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 B - -
Net income 2020 5 595 M - -
Net cash 2020 6 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 80 239 M 80 239 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 62,06 $
Last Close Price 56,06 $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.63%80 239
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.46%213 563
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.39%105 766
DAIMLER AG13.86%85 132
BMW AG-2.96%54 812
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.46%49 133
