Katz, a longtime tech entrepreneur who had joined GM in 2020 from venture capital firm Redpoint Ventures, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.
(Reporting by Joe White and Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 04:37:24 pm
|27.48 USD
|-2.35%
|27.49
|+0.04%
|10:31pm
|GM confirms CEO of commercial electric vehicle unit BrightDrop has left
|RE
|09:50pm
|October Industrial Production Declines More Than Expected
|MT
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - General Motors confirmed on Thursday that Travis Katz, CEO of its BrightDrop electric commercial vehicle unit, has left the company, without elaborating on the reason for his departure.
Katz, a longtime tech entrepreneur who had joined GM in 2020 from venture capital firm Redpoint Ventures, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.
(Reporting by Joe White and Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
|GM confirms CEO of commercial electric vehicle unit BrightDrop has left
|RE
|October Industrial Production Declines More Than Expected
|MT
|From Detroit Three to healthcare, US labor unions flex muscle
|RE
|Subaru to raise US plant worker wages in light of UAW deals with Detroit automakers -CEO
|RE
|GM's Cruise suspends its employee equity program
|RE
|GM's Cruise cancels its employee equity program in fourth quarter
|RE
|GM's Cruise cancels its employee equity program in Q4
|RE
|General Motors' Cruise Unit Reportedly Suspends Employee Share Program Citing Need to Revalue Business, Wall Street Journal Says
|MT
|EV startup Lucid enters lucrative SUV market with $80,000 Gravity
|RE
|General Motors Union Workers at Arlington, Texas, Plant Approve Tentative Deal
|MT
|Global markets live: Burberry, Palo Alto, Walmart, Cisco, Adobe, Microsoft...
|General Motors' Union Workers at Arlington Plant Vote 'Yes' on Tentative Deal
|MT
|GM's labor deal with UAW clinches ratification
|RE
|Auto strikes sink US manufacturing output in October
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares May Track Lower on Risk-off Sentiment
|DJ
|Trending : Berkshire Hathaway 13F Shows Exit From GM and J&J Positions
|DJ
|General Motors-UAW Ratification Vote Appears Too Close to Call
|MT
|General Motors-UAW Ratification Vote Appears Too Close to Call
|MT
|Global markets live: Alcon, Infineon, Target, Reckitt, Pfizer...
|General Motors Acquires Tooling & Equipment International
|MT
|US steelmakers set for strong start to 2024 as UAW strike fuels price gains
|RE
|Berkshire Hathaway gets rid of General Motors and Procter & Gamble
|UAW Members at General Motors Wentzville Plant Vote Against Labor Agreement
|MT
|GM workers at Texas plants vote to approve labor deal
|RE
|MORE THAN 60% OF UAW WORKERS AT GENERAL MOTORS TEXAS PLANT VOTE…
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-18.31%
|38 537 M $
|+58.84%
|256 B $
|-5.62%
|66 847 M $
|-7.01%
|64 194 M $
|+59.40%
|52 046 M $
|-12.64%
|41 911 M $
|+22.38%
|30 283 M $
|+75.24%
|29 621 M $
|+13.19%
|27 201 M $
|+25.64%
|20 686 M $