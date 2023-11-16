SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - General Motors confirmed on Thursday that Travis Katz, CEO of its BrightDrop electric commercial vehicle unit, has left the company, without elaborating on the reason for his departure.

Katz, a longtime tech entrepreneur who had joined GM in 2020 from venture capital firm Redpoint Ventures, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

