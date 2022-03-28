GM creates new organization to spur commercial growth

March 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday
Steve Hill, the head of the automaker's No. 1 selling Chevrolet
brand, will lead a new Commercial Growth Strategies organization
that includes fleet and retail vehicle sales operations.
The new firm will oversee current cross-brand activities
that strengthen GM's brands and the company's position in the
market, the Detroit-based automaker said.
Hill will oversee GM fleet, U.S. sales operations and
electric vehicle (EV) retail innovation teams, the company said.
Last month, the automaker had said it will speed up launches
of new electric vehicles, and noted that investments in
technology will take priority over richer profits next year.
Meanwhile, Hill's position will be taken over by Scott Bell,
GM Canada's president and managing director.
Bell will be replaced by Marissa West, GM executive chief
engineer, Global Mid-Size Truck, Medium Duty Truck and Van. All
the appointments are to take effect from April 1, the company
added.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)