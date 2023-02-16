GM expects China's COVID situation to hit first-quarter results

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Water
Gold and Silver
Sin stocks
The Golden Age of Video Games
The Cannabis Industry
The future of mobility
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Biotechnology
Place your bets
Financial Data
Artificial Intelligence
Robotics
Boats
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
General Motors Company
News
Summary
GM
US37045V1008
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
(GM)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12:23:44 2023-02-16 pm EST
43.32
USD
+0.85%
12:15p
GM expects China's COVID situation to hit first-quarter results
RE
10:46a
Goldman Sachs to Reportedly Pause Bidding for New Credit Card Programs
MT
05:53a
Sinomach Automobile Lands 269 Million Yuan SAIC-GM-Wuling Contract
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
GM expects China's COVID situation to hit first-quarter results
02/16/2023 | 12:15pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday that it expects China's volatile COVID-19 situation to impact the company's first-quarter results.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
© Reuters 2023
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
12:15p
GM expects China's COVID situation to hit first-quarter results
RE
10:46a
Goldman Sachs to Reportedly Pause Bidding for New Credit Card Programs
MT
05:53a
Sinomach Automobile Lands 269 Million Yuan SAIC-GM-Wuling Contract
MT
01:05a
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
RE
02/15
Repeat & Correct: Magna to Invest C$470 Million to Grow Operations in O..
DJ
02/15
Factbox-Potential winners and losers from the new U.S. EV charging standards
RE
02/15
Magna to Invest C$470 Million to Grow Operations in Ontario to Meet Demand
DJ
02/15
Barclays Initiates General Motors Company at Equalweight With $46 Price Target
MT
02/15
White House : Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all
AQ
02/14
Aptiv expects demand from EV makers to charge up revenue, operating income
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
02/15
Barclays Initiates General Motors Company at Equalweight With $46 Price Target
MT
02/06
Nomura Adjusts General Motors' Price Target to $39 From $37, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/02
Citigroup Adjusts General Motors' Price Target to $82 From $81, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
161 B
-
-
Net income 2023
8 087 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
10 998 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
7,30x
Yield 2023
0,87%
Capitalization
59 900 M
59 900 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,30x
EV / Sales 2024
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
167 000
Free-Float
96,8%
More Financials
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
42,95 $
Average target price
50,55 $
Spread / Average Target
17,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss
President
Paul A. Jacobson
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen
Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich
CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
27.68%
59 900
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
3.39%
189 740
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
17.85%
82 610
VOLKSWAGEN AG
12.51%
81 378
BMW AG
18.95%
67 630
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
11.52%
51 541
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave