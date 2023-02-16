Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:23:44 2023-02-16 pm EST
43.32 USD   +0.85%
12:15pGM expects China's COVID situation to hit first-quarter results
RE
10:46aGoldman Sachs to Reportedly Pause Bidding for New Credit Card Programs
MT
05:53aSinomach Automobile Lands 269 Million Yuan SAIC-GM-Wuling Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM expects China's COVID situation to hit first-quarter results

02/16/2023 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday that it expects China's volatile COVID-19 situation to impact the company's first-quarter results.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
12:15pGM expects China's COVID situation to hit first-quarter results
RE
10:46aGoldman Sachs to Reportedly Pause Bidding for New Credit Card Programs
MT
05:53aSinomach Automobile Lands 269 Million Yuan SAIC-GM-Wuling Contract
MT
01:05aTruckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
RE
02/15Repeat & Correct: Magna to Invest C$470 Million to Grow Operations in O..
DJ
02/15Factbox-Potential winners and losers from the new U.S. EV charging standards
RE
02/15Magna to Invest C$470 Million to Grow Operations in Ontario to Meet Demand
DJ
02/15Barclays Initiates General Motors Company at Equalweight With $46 Price Target
MT
02/15White House : Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all
AQ
02/14Aptiv expects demand from EV makers to charge up revenue, operating income
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 161 B - -
Net income 2023 8 087 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,30x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 59 900 M 59 900 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 42,95 $
Average target price 50,55 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY27.68%59 900
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.39%189 740
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.85%82 610
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.51%81 378
BMW AG18.95%67 630
FORD MOTOR COMPANY11.52%51 541