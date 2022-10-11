Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
32.09 USD   -0.62%
04:23pHigher EV Production Means More Battery Gigafactories, Dallas Fed Says
MT
04:12pGeneral Motors : GM Enters Collaboration Agreement with Queensland Pacific Metals for Nickel from Australia
PU
04:03pGM to take equity stake in Australian mining company
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM in Collaboration Agreement to Source Nickel From Australia

10/11/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


General Motors Co. said Tuesday it made a strategic investment in Queensland Pacific Metals of Australia, securing a new source of "cost-competitive nickel and cobalt for Ultium battery cells."

According to GM, it expects to make a $69 million equity investment, which will help to accelerate nickel production at Queensland Pacific's planned Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub project in Northern Australia. Construction on the project is expected to begin next year.

"The sustainable, high-purity battery materials refinery is being developed in response to the growing demand for battery materials for electric vehicles, particularly nickel and cobalt," GM said. The company added that nickel laterite ore is expected to be processed "using a new and proprietary process that helps reduce waste with no requirement of a tailings dam."

GM also said the long-term supply commitment builds on recent deals that secured all raw material for batteries to support the company's goal of "one million units of EV capacity in North America by the end of 2025."


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1651ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.62% 32.09 Delayed Quote.-44.93%
PACIFIC METALS CO LTD., -3.21% 2143 Delayed Quote.3.89%
QUEENSLAND PACIFIC METALS LIMITED 3.45% 0.15 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
04:23pHigher EV Production Means More Battery Gigafactories, Dallas Fed Says
MT
04:12pGeneral Motors : GM Enters Collaboration Agreement with Queensland Pacific Metals for Nick..
PU
04:03pGM to take equity stake in Australian mining company
RE
02:25pHonda to build JV U.S. battery plant, retool Ohio plants
RE
01:35pGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for General Motors to $42 From $46, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
11:03aHonda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
AQ
10:48aHonda, LG to locate $4.4 billion battery plant in Ohio
RE
08:56aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Lower Premarket After Small Business Optimism Dat..
MT
08:50aGeneral Motors broadens electric goals with new division
AQ
07:26aGeneral Motors Company Creates GM Energy Business Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 B - -
Net income 2022 8 852 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,35x
Yield 2022 0,21%
Capitalization 47 080 M 47 080 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 32,29 $
Average target price 50,99 $
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.93%47 080
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.70%186 433
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.87%71 912
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.99%53 985
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.26%45 670
BMW AG-18.60%45 320