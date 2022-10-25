Advanced search
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:01 2022-10-25 am EDT
37.36 USD   +4.59%
06:58aGM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it's handling headwinds
AQ
06:57aGeneral Motors Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance
MT
06:44aGeneral Motors : Earnings Deck Q3 2022
PU
GM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook

10/25/2022 | 06:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Joseph White)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 B - -
Net income 2022 8 810 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,94x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 52 082 M 52 082 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
