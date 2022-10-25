Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
General Motors Company
News
Summary
GM
US37045V1008
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
(GM)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
07:01 2022-10-25 am EDT
37.36
USD
+4.59%
06:58a
GM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it's handling headwinds
AQ
06:57a
General Motors Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance
MT
06:44a
General Motors : Earnings Deck Q3 2022
PU
GM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook
10/25/2022 | 06:41am EDT
DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Joseph White)
© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
155 B
-
-
Net income 2022
8 810 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
8 577 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
5,94x
Yield 2022
0,50%
Capitalization
52 082 M
52 082 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,28x
EV / Sales 2023
0,25x
Nbr of Employees
157 000
Free-Float
95,1%
More Financials
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
35,72 $
Average target price
50,49 $
Spread / Average Target
41,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss
President
Paul A. Jacobson
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen
Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich
CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
-39.08%
52 082
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
-5.18%
183 611
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-26.63%
75 922
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
-13.54%
61 786
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
-41.31%
50 173
BMW AG
-11.96%
49 805
More Results
