Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-12 pm EDT
32.40 USD   -2.17%
05:56pU.S. demands recall of 67 million air bag inflators
RE
05:27pGM recalling nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for air bag defect
RE
04:40pGeneral Motors to Recall Nearly 1 Million Vehicles With Air-Bag Defect, Reuters Says
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

GM recalling nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for air bag defect

05/12/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Chevy Traverse sits in the shop for service on a recall repair at Raymond Chevrolet in Antioch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors said on Friday it will recall nearly 1 million sport utility vehicles in the United States because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment.

The recall covers 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from the 2014 through 2017 model years with modules produced by ARC Automotive Inc. Dealers will replace the driver's air-bag module.

GM said in its filing Friday in March it learned of a report that a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was in a crash and that the front-driver airbag inflator ruptured during deployment. An April 25 inspection confirmed that the front driver airbag inflator ruptured in the vehicle.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
05:56pU.S. demands recall of 67 million air bag inflators
RE
05:27pGM recalling nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for air bag defect
RE
04:40pGeneral Motors to Recall Nearly 1 Million Vehicles With Air-Bag Defect, Reuters Says
DJ
05/11Volkswagen, Other Automakers Urged to Expedite EV Shift Amid Market Share Risk in China
MT
05/10GM, VW face idled capacity risk in China without faster EV transition -Greenpeace
RE
05/10GM overhauls North American commercial vehicle sales operations
RE
05/10US oil lobby blasts EPA emissions cuts plan, California likes it
RE
05/10Canada Building Permits Climb 11.3% in March From February
DJ
05/10Big U.S. firms adopt cautious tone on China recovery
RE
05/10Ford's new muscle truck, Ranger Raptor, made possible by EVs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 164 B - -
Net income 2023 7 908 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,63x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 46 041 M 46 041 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 32,40 $
Average target price 49,61 $
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-1.66%46 041
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.71%193 400
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.37%79 169
BMW AG30.01%75 659
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.77%75 191
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.24%47 489
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer