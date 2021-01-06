Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GM's 2020 China sales drop for third year as pandemic hits market

01/06/2021 | 04:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General Motors sign is seen at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) -General Motors Co's vehicle sales in China fell 6.2% in 2020, as the U.S. automaker suffered a prolonged sales slowdown in the world's biggest auto market.

GM, China's second biggest foreign automaker, delivered 2.9 million vehicles in the country last year, the company said on Wednesday, for a third straight decline in annual sales.

But sales have been recovering in the second half of last year, up 12% between July and September and 14% in the final three months.

GM has a Shanghai-based joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp, in which the Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicle brands are made. It also has another Liuzhou-based venture, with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, in which they make no-frills minivans and have started to make higher-end cars.

Sales of its Buick brand grew 4% on the year and Wuling rose 9%, the statement said. Luxury brand Cadillac's sales increased 8%.

Sales of GM's more affordable Baojun brand dropped 33% last year, while sales of its mass-market Chevrolet tumbled 30%.

GM had delivered 3.09 million vehicles in China in 2019 and 3.65 million vehicles in 2018.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
04:18aGM's 2020 China sales drop for third year as pandemic hits market
RE
01/05Consumer Shares Rise as Investors Eye Georgia Elections -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
01/05Stocks End Higher as Investors Bargain Hunt, Wait for Georgia Election Result..
MT
01/05Increased new-car demand during pandemic has U.S. industry optimistic about 2..
RE
01/05GENERAL MOTORS : GM Fourth-Quarter Sales Rise 4.8% as Retail Hits Highest Level ..
MT
01/05Fiat Chrysler to invest $250 million in India unit to launch new SUVs
RE
01/05GENERAL MOTORS : Reports 5% Increase in Q4 Vehicle Sales
MT
01/05GENERAL MOTORS : GM 2020 Sales Far Outperform the U.S. Industry in Fourth Quarte..
PR
01/04SAIC-GM-Wuling JV Sees Sales Exceed 1.6 Million Units in 2020
MT
01/04GENERAL MOTORS : To Convert Over 650 US Temporary Employees to Full-Time Status ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 B - -
Net income 2020 5 925 M - -
Net cash 2020 6 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 59 628 M 59 628 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 51,00 $
Last Close Price 41,66 $
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.05%59 628
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.82%214 928
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.40%97 865
DAIMLER AG-1.56%74 701
BMW AG-1.90%56 885
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.09%47 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ