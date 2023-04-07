Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Motors Company
  News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
34.59 USD   -1.42%
11:10aGeneral Motors no longer wants Apple and Android in its cars
AQ
09:24aGM's Cruise recalls 300 self-driving vehicles after bus crash to update software
RE
08:50aGM Cruise recalls 300 robotaxis after crash involving bus
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM's Cruise recalls 300 self-driving vehicles after bus crash to update software

04/07/2023 | 09:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors' robotaxi unit Cruise LLC is recalling the automated driving software in 300 vehicles after a driverless vehicle crashed into a San Francisco bus on March 23.

The collision, which did not result in any injuries, was the fault of software in a Cruise automated vehicle (AV) inaccurately predicting the movement of an articulated San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority bus, Cruise said in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) filing made public on Friday.

Cruise said the self-driving software in the 300 vehicles was updated on March 25 to address concerns the system "may inaccurately predict the movement of articulated vehicles such as buses and tractor trailers."

In a separate filing with California, Cruise said the self-driving vehicle was traveling on Haight Street when a bus stopped ahead of it.

"Shortly thereafter, the Cruise AV made contact with the rear bumper of the MUNI Bus, damaging the front fascia and front fender of the Cruise AV," Cruise said.

Cruise said the issue was the bus moved in a way where the rear section fully obstructed the front section of the bus and decelerated close to the AV within a few seconds of the front section becoming obstructed.

Cruise said after the update it has determined the crash would not be repeated.

Cruise in September said it had recalled and updated software in 80 self-driving vehicles after a June crash in San Francisco that left two people injured.

NHTSA said last year the software could "incorrectly predict" an oncoming vehicle's path.

In December, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into the Cruise autonomous driving system after it received reports of incidents in which self-driving Cruise vehicles "may engage in inappropriately hard braking or become immobilized."

NHTSA has stepped up scrutiny of advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle systems. In 2021, it directed all automakers and tech companies to promptly report crashes involving self-driving vehicles.

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by David Goodman and Chizu Nomiyama)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 161 B - -
Net income 2023 8 048 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,94x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 48 241 M 48 241 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 34,59 $
Average target price 50,09 $
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.31%48 241
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.77%188 162
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.46%79 236
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.05%77 026
BMW AG18.28%69 035
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.88%49 320
