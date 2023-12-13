Dec 13 (Reuters) - General Motors' Cruise robotaxi unit dismissed nine key people amid an ongoing safety investigation, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

A Cruise spokesperson who confirmed the memo said among those dismissed were Chief Operating Officer Gil West and Chief Legal and Policy Officer Jeff Bleich.

The investigation relates to an October incident in which a woman was struck and dragged by a Cruise vehicle in San Francisco.

"Following an initial analysis of the October 2 incident and Cruise's response to it, nine individuals departed Cruise," according to the memo.

"We are committed to full transparency and are focused on rebuilding trust and operating with the highest standards when it comes to safety, integrity, and accountability," the memo said. "As a result, we believe that new leadership is necessary to achieve these goals," it said.

(Reporting by Greg Bensinger and David Shepardson)