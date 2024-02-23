Feb 22 (Reuters) - General Motors' self-driving car unit Cruise is preparing to resume testing its robotaxis on public roads in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas as potential locations, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Cruise suspended its U.S. operations in October after an incident in San Francisco, where one of its robotaxis dragged a pedestrian struck by another car.

Cruise is in talks with officials in several metro areas about resuming tests on public roads with safety drivers, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

"We have not set a timeline for deployment," a Cruise spokesman told Bloomberg.

GM and Cruise did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters has reported that Cruise is seeking to relaunch its service and considering Houston and Dallas as potential locations to resume testing with as few as 10 cars in each city and no passengers.

Labor unions and lawmakers have recently called for stricter regulation of autonomous vehicles after accidents involving self-driving taxis from GM and Alphabet's Waymo.

In January, Cruise said the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating the accident involving its robotaxi in October. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Savio D'Souza)