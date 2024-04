April 2 (Reuters) - General Motors on Tuesday reported a 1.5% fall in first-quarter U.S. auto sales, hurt by lower deliveries to commercial customers.

The Detroit automaker sold 594,233 units in the first three months of the year, compared with 603,208 vehicles during the same period of 2023. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)