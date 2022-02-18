GM seeks U.S approval to deploy self-driving vehicle

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and
its self-driving technology unit Cruise have petitioned U.S.
regulators for permission to build and deploy a self-driving
vehicle that does not need human controls, Cruise said Friday.
Cruise said in a blog post it sought permission to deploy
the Cruise Origin that does not need features like a steering
wheel to operate safely. The National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration has authority to grant petitions to allow a
limited number of vehicles to temporarily operate on U.S. roads
that do not have required human controls.
