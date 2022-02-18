GM seeks U.S approval to deploy self-driving vehicle

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its self-driving technology unit Cruise have petitioned U.S. regulators for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle that does not need human controls, Cruise said Friday.

Cruise said in a blog post it sought permission to deploy the Cruise Origin that does not need features like a steering wheel to operate safely. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has authority to grant petitions to allow a limited number of vehicles to temporarily operate on U.S. roads that do not have required human controls. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)