  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
GM seeks U.S approval to deploy self-driving vehicle

02/18/2022 | 01:51pm EST
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its self-driving technology unit Cruise have petitioned U.S. regulators for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle that does not need human controls, Cruise said Friday.

Cruise said in a blog post it sought permission to deploy the Cruise Origin that does not need features like a steering wheel to operate safely. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has authority to grant petitions to allow a limited number of vehicles to temporarily operate on U.S. roads that do not have required human controls. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
