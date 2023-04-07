Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
34.59 USD   -1.42%
GM self-driving unit Cruise recalls 300 vehicles after crash

04/07/2023 | 08:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors' self-driving unit Cruise is recalling the automated driving software in 300 vehicles after a March 23 collision with a San Francisco bus.

The collision resulted from an automated vehicle inaccurately predicting the movement of an articulated San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority bus, Cruis said in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing made public on Friday.

Cruise said the software in the 300 vehicles was updated on March 25 to address concerns the system "may inaccurately predict the movement of articulated vehicles such as buses and tractor trailers".

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 161 B - -
Net income 2023 8 048 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,94x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 48 241 M 48 241 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.31%48 241
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.77%188 162
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.46%79 236
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.05%77 026
BMW AG18.28%69 035
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.88%49 320
