GM to Help Build $2.3 Billion Battery-Cell Plant in Tennessee

04/16/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
By Ben Foldy

General Motors Co. and joint-venture partner LG Chem Ltd. plan to invest $2.3 billion to construct a second battery-cell plant to support the Detroit auto maker's efforts to expand its electric-vehicles portfolio.

The venture, Ultium Cells LLC, will build the plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., on land leased from GM, creating 1,300 new jobs, the companies said Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the two companies were planning a second battery-cell plant, likely in Tennessee.

LG, part of a Korean conglomerate, is one of the largest makers of batteries for electric vehicles.

GM and LG said construction on the roughly 2.8 million square-foot facility in Tennessee will begin soon, with its opening slated for late 2023. It will supply battery cells to GM's Spring Hill assembly plant.

Governments are ratcheting up regulatory pressure on auto makers to reduce the greenhouse gases emitted by their products, while incentivizing consumers to buy electrified vehicles with rebates and tax credits. The Biden administration aims to accelerate a transition toward electric vehicles in the U.S., and has proposed $174 billion to help spur their uptake as part of the president's infrastructure package.

Growth projected for electric-vehicle sales requires a massive expansion in battery-making capacity, and analysts say shortages may disrupt some auto makers' plans over the next few years. Some car companies like GM and Volkswagen, which plans to build six battery factories in Europe by decade's end, have begun investing directly in battery production in order to secure a steady supply.

GM, the largest U.S. auto maker by sales, in January said it aspired to hit a 2035 target date for phasing out gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles from its showrooms around the world.

The Detroit auto maker and LG formed Ultium in 2019 to mass produce battery cells, and announced the joint venture would build a first factory close to an assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that GM sold to an electric-vehicle startup in 2019. The companies on Friday said construction at the site in Ohio is under way.

Colin Kellaher contributed to this article.

Write to Ben Foldy at Ben.Foldy@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-21 1329ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 7 441 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 84 452 M 84 452 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 68,19 $
Last Close Price 58,61 $
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.75%84 452
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.63%220 200
VOLKSWAGEN AG56.31%159 615
DAIMLER AG30.40%96 462
BMW AG21.10%67 705
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.73%52 876
