Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28 2022-10-03 pm EDT
33.18 USD   +3.38%
01:35pGeneral Motors Co. Reports 24% Jump in Q3 Sales
MT
01:15pGM to boost EV Chevrolet Bolt production
RE
11:30aGM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry worries about inflation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM to boost EV Chevrolet Bolt production

10/03/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle is seen at Stewart Chevrolet in Colma, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Monday it is ramping up its electric vehicle assembly plans, hiking production of the EV Chevrolet Bolt and other vehicles.

GM reported its highest quarterly sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, which totaled 14,709 vehicles. Bolt sales are down 11% for the first nine months of the year versus the same period last year.

In June, GM said it would sharply cut Bolt prices after it halted sales for six months following a battery recall.

GM will boost Bolt production for global markets to more than 70,000 in 2023 from about 44,000 vehicles this year, it said on Monday. Bolt sales in 2021 hit a record annual high of 24,828 vehicles.

The largest U.S. automaker said it was moving up body shop upgrades at its Detroit Factory ZERO for Silverado EV production in 2023 and taking other steps to prepare.

GM will pause production of the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup for several weeks starting in late November to prepare for that production jump, it said.

Cadillac Lyriq production will increase in the fourth quarter and GM plans additional production shifts for GMC Hummer EVs in 2023, it said.

The automaker reiterated its 2023 EV launches, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Equinox EV, were on schedule.

GM's EV sales are still a small fraction of U.S. sales. Out of 1.65 million U.S. vehicles sold in the first nine months of the year, GM sold 22,012 Bolts, 782 Hummer EV pickups and 36 Lyriq SUVs.

GM and LG Energy Solution's joint venture Ultium Cells LLC is considering a site in Indiana for a fourth $2.4 billion U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, the venture said in August.

The St. Joseph County Council last week approved a tax abatement for the proposed 2.5-million square foot factory plant in New Carlisle. GM said on Monday "details regarding the fourth site will be announced soon."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
01:35pGeneral Motors Co. Reports 24% Jump in Q3 Sales
MT
01:15pGM to boost EV Chevrolet Bolt production
RE
11:30aGM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry worries about inflation
RE
11:14aGm Earns A Sales Trifecta In Q3 : No. 1 in Full-Size SUVs, Full-Size Pickups and Large Lux..
PU
10:47aGeneral Motors third-quarter U.S. auto sales jump 24%
RE
08:39aU.S. takes step to advance use of Cold War-era law for clean energy
RE
06:10aInflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear
RE
09/30Intel's Mobileye files for listing in first sign of thawing tech IPO market
RE
09/30MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 30, ..
MS
09/29Toyota president calls meeting California zero-emissions requirements 'difficult'
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 B - -
Net income 2022 8 872 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,31x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 46 789 M 46 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 32,09 $
Average target price 52,58 $
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-45.27%46 789
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.90%177 472
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.78%74 359
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.55%54 919
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-46.08%45 027
BMW AG-20.91%44 702