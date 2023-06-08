GM to invest more than $500 mln in Arlington plant for future SUVs

June 8 (Reuters) - General Motors said on
Thursday it plans to invest more than $500 million in its
Arlington assembly plant to prepare it for production of future
internal combustion engine full-size SUVs.
The investment will be used to provide new tooling and
equipment in the stamping and assembly areas of the plant that
manufactures the company's entire line-up of full-size sport
utility vehicles (SUVs), including Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.
