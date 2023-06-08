Advanced search
02:41:55 2023-06-08 pm EDT
36.23 USD   +0.01%
02:27pGM to Invest More Than $500 Million in Arlington, Texas Facility for SUV Production
MT
02:24pGM to invest more than $500 mln in Arlington plant for future SUVs
RE
01:52pCalifornia DMV conditionally approves Mercedes-Benz's automated driving tech
RE
GM to invest more than $500 mln in Arlington plant for future SUVs

06/08/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
Chevrolet Suburban drives past the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas

June 8 (Reuters) - General Motors said on Thursday it plans to invest more than $500 million in its Arlington assembly plant to prepare it for production of future internal combustion engine full-size SUVs.

The investment will be used to provide new tooling and equipment in the stamping and assembly areas of the plant that manufactures the company's entire line-up of full-size sport utility vehicles (SUVs), including Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 165 B - -
Net income 2023 7 999 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,25x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 50 350 M 50 350 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 97,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.76%50 350
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION11.56%195 938
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG18.03%83 001
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.80%75 482
BMW AG28.18%72 879
FORD MOTOR COMPANY11.18%54 370
