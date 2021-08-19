Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM workers in Mexico defeat union in first test of U.S. trade deal

08/19/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GM workers' historic vote in Mexico tests new trade deal

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Workers at a General Motors Co pickup-truck plant in central Mexico have voted to scrap their collective contract, opening the door for them to oust one of Mexico's largest labor organizations as their union under a new trade deal.

The vote, with safeguards agreed upon by Mexico and the United States to ensure a fair vote, was the first test of labor rules under an accord https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-autos-town-labor-rights-falter-despite-us-trade-deal-2021-05-03 that replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The outcome marks a defeat for one of the most powerful unions in Mexico while representing an opening for workers to freely choose independent groups they feel will best fight for their interests.

An initial vote in April was suspended after Mexico's labor ministry found irregularities in the process, prompting the United States to lodge the first complaint under the labor enforcement mechanism of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which took effect last year.

The unionized workers will keep the same terms for pay and benefits as they seek new representation or create a union from scratch. Choosing a new union will require another vote, in which the current union could also vie to take back the contract.

Of 5,876 GM employees who cast ballots in the Tuesday-Wednesday vote at the plant in the city of Silao, 3,214 workers rejected the bargaining agreement while 2,623 workers voted to keep it, the labor ministry said in a statement.

Many workers who campaigned for the "no" vote said their current union did not fight hard enough https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/gm-workers-historic-vote-mexico-tests-new-trade-deal-2021-08-17 for better salaries at the plant that produces thousands of profitable pickup trucks a year.

"It's a huge peace of mind knowing we're no longer tied to this union," said G.D., a plant employee for more than 25 years who said he reached the top salary level for his position years ago, and who asked not to disclose his name for fear of reprisals.

The ballot count was led by the plant's Miguel Trujillo Lopez union - part of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM) - alongside observers from the Labor Ministry, Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE) and the United Nations' International Labour Organization (ILO).

Neither the union nor GM immediately replied to requests for comment.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which represents thousands of GM's U.S. workers, said the vote marked a win on both sides of the border.

"For UAW members this will lead to a fairer playing field by lifting wages and benefits in countries like Mexico," it said in a statement.

Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, said the vote set an example of what USMCA had aimed to achieve by giving workers a voice.

Mexico's labor ministry said the vote took place "without incident" and would help set a precedent for best practices.

Such votes are required at unionized workplaces across Mexico under a labor reform that underpins USMCA labor rules and is geared at eliminating so-called sweetheart contracts between business-friendly unions and companies.

GM workers and labor activists hailed the outcome, saying it could inspire workers at other plants in the auto industry and beyond to follow suit by ousting unions that have long held power.

"For the first time, we could have workers deciding and discussing their work futures, their work conditions," said Willebaldo Gomez, a researcher at Mexican labor rights group CILAS.

Still, the GM vote was only a first step on what could be a long path for workers to establish a new union.

"The other victory will be building an independent union, an organization that looks out for their interests and watches over their rights," Gomez added.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Additional reporting by David Sehpardson;Editing by Dave Graham, Matthew Lewis and Diane Craft)

By Daina Beth Solomon


© Reuters 2021
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
11:45aAT&T : General Motors and AT&T Set Automotive Connectivity Benchmark with 5G; Th..
AQ
11:42aTOYOTA MOTOR : COVID-fuelled semiconductor crunch chips away at carmakers
RE
10:01aGENERAL MOTORS : AT&T to Bring 5G Cellular Connectivity to GM Vehicles over Next..
MT
09:08aSTREET COLOR : General Motors and AT&T To Bring 5G Connectivity to GM Vehicles O..
MT
08/18Volkswagen's Mexico unit says strikes deal with union for 5.5% salary rise
RE
08/17STREET COLOR : Berkshire Hathaway Takes New Position in Organon, Dumps Biogen, A..
MT
08/17GM workers' historic vote in Mexico tests new trade deal
RE
08/17KULR Technology Group Shares Surge 12% After Preliminary Financials Show 269%..
AQ
08/17EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production
RE
08/16LG CHEM : General Motors to replace battery modules for some Bolt electric vehic..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 133 B - -
Net income 2021 8 975 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,19x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 73 806 M 73 806 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 50,84 $
Average target price 71,87 $
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.09%73 806
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION16.82%246 488
VOLKSWAGEN AG30.26%149 112
DAIMLER AG24.26%89 917
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED21.43%63 580
BMW AG10.55%60 920