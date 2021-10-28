Log in
GMC HUMMER EVs to Electrify SEMA Show

10/28/2021 | 09:53am EDT
GMC HUMMER EVs to Electrify SEMA Show Nearly 200 accessories allow customers to personalize the all-electric supertruck

2021-10-28


LAS VEGAS - Three all-new GMC HUMMER EV models take center stage at the SEMA Show next week, showcasing a comprehensive range of accessories from a portfolio of almost 200 products.

The trio of Edition 1 models includes a pre-production GMC HUMMER EV SUV and a pair of HUMMER EV pickups - one in production spec and the other complemented with dozens of accessories from the new portfolio, highlighting the functional, lifestyle and aesthetic possibilities for the revolutionary EV supertrucks.

In addition, visitors to the display can view the Chip Ganassi Racing Extreme-E electric off-road race vehicle, with styling inspired by the GMC HUMMER EV.

"The all-new GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV naturally lend themselves to the growing demand for personalization," said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. "Their commanding looks draw attention wherever they go, and our accessories portfolio is designed to offer customers more choices to tailor their vehicle with off-road functionality, lifestyle integration and styling enhancements."

SEMA estimates more than $40 billion was spent on specialty-automotive aftermarket sales in 2020, with pickup personalization representing the largest sector of the market.

"We knew from the outset that the strong character of the HUMMER EV would inspire a high degree of personalization from owners," said Humberto Ortiz, lead designer for performance accessories. "The accessories developed for GMC HUMMER EVs are inspired by its extreme performance capabilities. The accessories' design and functionality integration make them extensions of the vehicles themselves."

Customers can easily utilize their accessories via HUMMER EV's driver information center's enabled virtual auxiliary switches, offering control for aftermarket accessories such as off-road lighting and winches, allowing the driver to activate the features without hard switches.2

Personalization options for the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup include select components in colors such as the sport-inspired Performance Red or in Tech Bronze, as shown on the accessorized show vehicle's tow hooks1, lunar map, hood decal, emblems and accessory wheels.

In addition to those shown on the HUMMER EV Pickup show vehicle, about a dozen of the most innovative accessories will be part of the SEMA Show's New Products Showcase, including:

  • A hard Power Retractable Tonneau Cover
  • An off-road recovery kit
  • A 50-inch roof-mounted off-road light bar
  • Front off-road auxiliary lights
  • Rocker protector with integrated assist steps
  • A bold, uniquely styled bed-mounted vertical spare tire carrier
  • Sky Panel Storage Tray Set for eTrunkTM
  • Unique accessory wheel design in Tech Bronze (with Tech Bronze center cap and black lugs)
  • Under-seat organizer and I-Bar storage
  • Cargo management rails

Many components in the GMC HUMMER EV accessories portfolio share an important distinction: They were designed in parallel with the vehicles for tailor-made fitment and production-spec validation.

"Their design and fit are integrated with the vehicle like regular production components," said Ortiz. "It means they appear and function as if they were installed on the assembly line, with production-level quality, too, compared to universal-type aftermarket components."

Ortiz said the all-new 50-inch off-road light bar is a prime example: "Its curved profile matches the contour of the roof while the mounting stanchions share the same design language as the rest of the vehicle."

Similarly, the new external spare tire carrier for the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup has a bold, mechanically inspired design that reflects the design language of the vehicle.

The accessories and Tech Bronze accessorized GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup are on display Nov. 2-5, at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Pre-production of the GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup has begun at Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center3, which General Motors has retooled, upgraded and expanded to serve as the launchpad for the company's multi-brand EV strategy. The first production models of the pickup are expected by the end of the year. SUV model availability is planned for 2023. Initial Canadian HUMMER EV Pickup availability is expected fall 2022.

1To avoid the risk of injury, never use Recovery Hooks to tow a vehicle. For more information, see the Recovery Hooks section of your Owner's Manual.
2Installation or alterations to the original equipment vehicle (or chassis) as distributed by General Motors are not covered by the General Motors New Vehicle Limited Warranty. The special body company, assembler, equipment installer or upfitter is solely responsible for warranties on the body or equipment and any alterations (or any effect of the alteration) to any of the parts, components, systems or assemblies installed by GM. General Motors is not responsible for the safety or quality of design, features, materials, or workmanship of any alterations by such employers.
3Of domestic and globally sourced parts.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 13:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
