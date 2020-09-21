General Motors : 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Adds New Multi-Flex Tailgate and Trailering Enhancements

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Adds New Multi-Flex Tailgate and Trailering Enhancements The available six-function tailgate is the most capable in Silverado's history 2020-09-21

DETROIT -The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 offers a truckload of new mechanical and technological updates, including the addition of an available Multi-Flex Tailgate, impressive trailering capacity and enhanced tech.

Increased Tailgate and Bed Functionality

The Multi-Flex Tailgate offers Silverado customers six unique functions, allowing for easier access to bed cargo, enhanced loading solutions and a standing workstation. With a weight capacity of 375 pounds (170 kg), different configurations for the Multi-Flex Tailgate activate using a key fob or two tailgate-mounted buttons, one for the full gate and another for the second-tier loading and storage options. Combined with the Silverado Durabed - featuring impressive cargo space, LED lighting, a 120-volt outlet and 12 fixed tie-downs - Multi-Flex makes the 2021 model the most functional and capable Silverado ever. The Multi-Flex Tailgate will be available in early 2021 on all new Silverado 1500 models.

Improved Trailering Capability on Silverado's Most Efficient Engine Options

Chevrolet has long been one of the leaders in trailering, providing the power and the technology to instill customer confidence while towing1. The 2021 Silverado will feature increased conventional trailering capability for two of its most efficient engines, compared to the 2020 model year.

The 2.7L Turbo adds thousands of pounds of trailering capacity to every configuration. The popular Crew Cab Short Box model increases its rating by 2,500 pounds to a max capacity of 9,300 pounds in two-wheel drive. A newly available Regular Cab Long Box model provides the maximum 2.7L tow rating of 9,600 pounds and ups Silverado's overall max payload to 2,280 pounds in 2WD.

The 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel adds an additional 1,900 pounds of trailering capacity to nearly every configuration and provides the maximum capacity of 9,500 pounds to 2WD models. The 3.0L Duramax engine also receives a $1,500 MSRP price reduction for 2021 models, so customers benefit from both increased towing capacity and industry-leading EPA-estimated fuel economy of 33 mpg highway in 2WD at a great value.

Chevrolet is confident these engines meet or exceed most trailering needs, as 96 percent of light-duty pickup owners tow less than 10,000 pounds, according to data from MaritzCX an InMoment Company. Additional testing and validation revealed the 2.7L Turbo possesses better-than-expected cooling performance, while the 3.0L Duramax improvements are attributed to the better-than-expected rear axle durability. Chevrolet engineers recertified both engines to the SAE J2807 standard with impressive results. A full list of trailering specifications can be found here.

Enhanced Trailering Technology for Additional Views and Confidence

The latest generation Silverado planted its flag at launch by offering up to 15 unique camera views2 - the most of any competitor - to help make trailering simpler. Now, 2021 models will up the ante and offer new or enhanced trailering technology, including:

Trailer Length Indicator (new for 2021): When making a lane-change maneuver with the turn signal activated, a red overlay twice the length of the compatible trailer is shown on the center console screen, which can help show when other vehicles are present.

When making a lane-change maneuver with the turn signal activated, a red overlay twice the length of the compatible trailer is shown on the center console screen, which can help show when other vehicles are present. Jack-Knife Alert (new for 2021): Tracks the position of the compatible trailer in relation to the vehicle and provides an alert if a potential jack-knife situation is imminent.

Tracks the position of the compatible trailer in relation to the vehicle and provides an alert if a potential jack-knife situation is imminent. Cargo Bed View enhancement (new for 2021): Cargo Bed Zoom View and Bed Hitch Guidance are now available, which help to align and hook up a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailer.

Cargo Bed Zoom View and Bed Hitch Guidance are now available, which help to align and hook up a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailer. Rear Trailer View now features guidelines and Trailer-Angle Indicator: Enhanced to include assisting guidelines when backing a compatible trailer into place and a Trailer-Angle Indicator shows the relationship between the truck and trailer 3 .

Enhanced to include assisting guidelines when backing a compatible trailer into place and a Trailer-Angle Indicator shows the relationship between the truck and trailer . Rear Side View enhancement: Provides a split view, automatically biased based on the trailer's angle, of the left and right sides of the truck and compatible trailer. This view was previously only available while driving forward and is now available in Reverse for better visibility when positioning a trailer.

More Available and Standard Equipment

The 2021 Silverado 1500 adds more customer-friendly content at all price points to an already compelling truck lineup, including:

Custom and Custom Trail Boss are now standard with Custom Convenience Package and Infotainment Package, which include EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate, bed LED cargo area lighting, remote start, available SiriusXM radio4, available OnStar5 and more.

Work Truck , Custom and Custom Trail Boss now offer 40/20/40 split-bench front seat and a new Safety Confidence Package (late availability), which includes Forward Collision Alert 6 , Automatic Emergency Braking 6 , Front Pedestrian Braking 6 , steering wheel audio controls and 4.2-inch driver information center.

, and now offer 40/20/40 split-bench front seat and a new Safety Confidence Package (late availability), which includes Forward Collision Alert , Automatic Emergency Braking , Front Pedestrian Braking , steering wheel audio controls and 4.2-inch driver information center. Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss are now available with 20-inch black wheels with Goodyear Territory MT Tires (late availability).

and are now available with 20-inch black wheels with Goodyear Territory MT Tires (late availability). LT and RST now come standard with the All Star Edition content, which includes the Convenience Package, Trailering Package and an auto-locking rear differential.

and now come standard with the All Star Edition content, which includes the Convenience Package, Trailering Package and an auto-locking rear differential. LTZ now comes standard with the LTZ Convenience Package, Safety Package 6 and 20-inch polished wheels.

now comes standard with the LTZ Convenience Package, Safety Package and 20-inch polished wheels. Wireless phone projection through Apple CarPlay 7 and Android Auto 8 capability is standard on LTZ and High Country and available on LT , LT Trail Boss and RST .

and Android Auto capability is standard on and and available on , and . A first for Chevrolet, Adaptive Ride Control is now available on High Country models with 22-inch wheels to provide enhanced ride comfort.

New available packages - All Star Edition Plus, Texas Edition Plus and LTZ Premium Texas Edition - add additional convenience and safety content onto already popular models.

Three new exterior colors are available: Mosaic Black Metallic (late availability and at extra charge) Oxford Brown Metallic (available at extra charge) Cherry Red Tintcoat (available at extra charge)



The 2021 Silverado 1500 will begin production in September and arrive at Chevrolet dealerships throughout fall 2020.

1 Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the trailering section of the Owner's Manual. The weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can tow.

2Some camera views require available accessory camera and installation. Not compatible with all trailers. Customers can see their dealers for full details. Read the vehicle's owner's manual for important feature limitations and information

3Rear Trailer View requires the customer-installed available GM auxiliary accessory camera.

4Some features, including steaming content and listening recommendations require GM connected vehicle services. GM connected vehicle services vary by vehicle model and require active service plan, working electrical system, cell reception and GPS signal. See onstar.com and siriusxm.com for details and limitations.

5See onstar.com for details and limitations. Services vary by model. Service plan required.

6Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver's responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner.The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather, and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle's owner's manual for more important feature limitations and information.

7Apple CarPlay: Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and Apple Music are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

8Android Auto: Vehicle user interface is a product of GoogleTM and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and a compatible AndroidTM smartphone. Data plan rates apply. You can check which smartphones are compatible at g.co/androidauto/requirements. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 SPECIFICATIONS

EPA-EST. MPG

CITY HIGHWAY 4.3L V-6 / 6-speed auto. 16 (2WD)

15 (4WD)

14 (4WD Trail Boss) 21 (2WD)

20 (4WD)

18 (4WD (Trail Boss) 5.3L V-8 / 6-speed auto. (gas) 15 (2WD)

15 (2WD)

14 (4WD Trail Boss) 21 (2WD)

20 (4WD)

18 (4WD Trail Boss) 2.7L Turbo / 8-speed auto. 20 (2WD)

19 (4WD) 23 (2WD)

22 (4WD) 5.3L V-8 / 8-speed. auto. 17 (2WD)

16 (4WD) 23 (2WD)

22 (4WD) 5.3L V-8 / 10-speed. auto. 16 (4WD)

16 (4WD Trail Boss) 22 (4WD)

21 (4WD Trail Boss) 6.2L V-8 / 10-speed auto. 16 (4WD)

15 (4WD Trail Boss) 21 (4WD)

19 (4WD Trail Boss) 3.0L I-6 turbo-diesel / 10-speed auto. 23 (2WD)

22 (4WD) 33 (2WD)

26 (4WD)



FUEL TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.)^

REGULAR CAB DOUBLE CAB CREW CAB 28.3 gal. / 107 liters 24 gal. / 91 liters 24 gal. / 91 liters

^ Capacity is 22 gal. / 83 liters on 2WD/diesel models

ENGINES

Type: 4.3L V-6 VVT DI with Active Fuel Management Bore & Stroke

(in / mm): 3.92 x 3.62 / 99.6 x 92 Block Material: Cast aluminum Cylinder Head material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Overhead valve, two valves per cylinder, variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct high-pressure fuel injection with Active Fuel Management Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 285 / 212 @ 5300 (SAE certified) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 305 / 413 @ 3900 (SAE certified)

Type: 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Active Fuel Management Bore & Stroke

(in / mm): 3.78 x 3.62 / 96 x 92 Block Material: Cast aluminum Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Overhead valve, two valves per cylinder, variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct high-pressure fuel injection with Active Fuel Management Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 355 / 265 @ 5600 (SAE certified) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 383 / 519 @ 4100 (SAE certified)

Type: 2.7L I-4 Turbo DOHC VVT DI with Active Fuel Management and Stop/Start Bore & Stroke

(in / mm): 3.63 x 4.01 / 92.25 x 102 Block Material: Cast aluminum Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Dual-overhead camshafts, four-valves per cylinder, tripower valvetrain with continuously variable valve timing, variable valve lift and Active Fuel Management Fuel Delivery: Direct high-pressure fuel injection with Active Fuel Management Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 310 / 231 @ 5600 (SAE certified) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 348 / 473 @ 1500-4000 (SAE certified)

Type: 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management and Stop/Start Bore & Stroke

(in / mm): 3.78 x 3.62 / 96 x 92 Block Material: Cast aluminum Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Overhead valve, two valves per cylinder, variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct high-pressure fuel injection with Dynamic Fuel Management Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 355 / 265 @ 5600 (SAE certified) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 383 / 519 @ 4100 (SAE certified)

Type: 6.2L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management and Stop/Start Bore & Stroke (in / mm): 4.06 x 3.62 / 103.25 x 92 Block material: Cast aluminum Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Overhead valve, two valves per cylinder, variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct high-pressure fuel injection with Dynamic Fuel Management Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 420 / 313 @ 5600 (SAE certified) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 460 / 623 @ 4100 (SAE certified)

Type: 3.0L DOHC I-6 Turbo-Diesel Bore & Stroke

(in / mm): 3.30 x 3.54 / 84 x 90 Block material: Cast aluminum Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Dual-overhead camshafts, four-valves per cylinder Fuel Delivery: High-pressure, common-rail direct injection (36,250 psi / 2500 bar); electronic throttle valve Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 277 / 207 @ 3750 (GM est.) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 460 / 623 @ 1500 (GM est.)



TRANSMISSION & AXLE

Type: Hydra-Matic 6-speed automatic (4.3L, 5.3L w/AFM)

Hydra-Matic 8-speed automatic (2.7L, 5.3L w/DFM)

Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic (5.3L w/DFM, 6.2L, 3.0L turbo-diesel) Gear Ratios (:1): 6L80 6-speed 8L90 8-speed 10L80 10-speed First 4.03 4.56 4.70 Second 2.36 2.97 2.99 Third 1.53 2.08 2.15 Fourth 1.15 1.69 1.77 Fifth 0.85 1.27 1.52 Sixth 0.67 1.00 1.28 Seventh -- 0.85 1.00 Eighth -- 0.65 0.85 Ninth -- -- 0.69 Tenth -- -- 0.64 Reverse 3.06 3.82 4.87 Axle Ratio: 3.23 (5.3L w/8-spd., 6.2L and 3.0L)

3.42 (2.7L, 4.3L, 5.3L w/6-spd., 5.3L w/8-spd. and Max Trailering Pkg. and 6.2L w/ Max Trailing Pkg.)

3.73 (avail. 5.3L w/6-spd.)



CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: Independent coil-over-shock with twin-tube shock absorbers; Rancho shocks with Z71 pkg. Two-speed transfer case or Autrotrac automatic transfer case with 4WD, depending on the model Rear Suspension: Solid axle with semi-elliptic, variable-rate, two-stage multileaf springs (includes composite second-stage springs on LT models), splayed twin-tube shock absorbers; Rancho shocks with Z71 pkg. Two-speed transfer case or Autrotrac automatic transfer case with 4WD, depending on the model Steering Type: Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion Brake Type: Four-wheel disc with electro-hydraulic power assist and ABS; vented front and rear DuralifeTM rotors Brake Rotor Size

(in. / mm): 13 x 1.18 / 330 x 30 (front)

13.6 x 0.79 / 345 x 20 (rear) Wheel Size: 17-in. x 8-in. steel (std.)

17-in. x 8-in. aluminum (avail.)

18-in. x 8.5-in. aluminum (avail.)

20-in. x 9-in. aluminum (avail.)

22-in. x 9-in. aluminum (avail. on High Country) Tire Size: P255/70R17 all-season

P265/70R17 all-season

LT265/70R17 all-terrain

P265/65R18 all-season or all terrain

LT275/65R18 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac

P275/60R20 all-season or all terrain

P275/50R22 all-season



EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

REGULAR CAB DOUBLE CAB CREW CAB Wheelbase

(in. / mm): 139.5 / 3545 (long box) 147.4 / 3745

147.5 / 3746 (Trail Boss) 147.4 / 3745

(short box)

147.5 / 3746

(short box Trail Boss)

157 / 3987

(standard box)

157.1 / 3989

(standard box Trail Boss) Overall Length

(in. / mm): 229.5 / 5829 (long box) 231.7 / 5885 231.7 / 5885

(short box)

241.2 / 6127

(standard box) Overall Width

(in. / mm): 81.1 / 2061 81.2 / 2064 81.2 / 2063 Overall Height

(in. / mm): 75.6 / 1921

(2WD - long box)

75.6 / 1921

(4WD - long box) 75.6 / 1921 (2WD)

75.6 / 1921 (4WD)

78.5 / 1993 (Trail Boss) 75.5 / 1917

(2WD - short box)

75.5 / 1918

(4WD - short box)

78.4 / 1990

(short box Trail Boss)

75.4 / 1914

(2WD - standard box)

75.4 / 1915

(4WD - standard box)

78.2 / 1987

(standard box Trail Boss)



INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

REGULAR CAB DOUBLE CAB CREW CAB Headroom

(in. / mm): 43.1 / 1095 43 / 1093 (front)

39.9 / 1013 (rear) 43 / 1093 (front)

40.1 / 1019 (rear) Legroom

(in. / mm): 44.5 / 1131 44.5 / 1131 (front)

35.2 / 895 (rear) 44.5 / 1131 (front)

43.4 / 1102 (rear) Shoulder Room

(in. / mm): 66 / 1678 66 / 1677 (front)

64.9 / 1648 (rear) 66 / 1677 (front)

65.2 / 1655 (rear) Hip Room

(in. / mm): 60.9 / 1547 61.2 / 1554 (front)

60.2 / 1530 (rear) 61.2 / 1554 (front)

60.2 / 1530 (rear)



CURB WEIGHT, GVWR & PAYLOAD

REGULAR CAB DOUBLE CAB CREW CAB Base Curb Weight

(lb. / kg): 4400 / 1996

(2WD standard box)

4620 / 2095

(4WD standard box)

4520 / 2050

(2WD long box)

4730 / 2146

(4WD long box) 4720 / 2141 (2WD)

4880 / 2214

(2WD & NHT)

4940 / 2241 (4WD)

5080 / 2304

(4WD & NHT)

5100 / 2313

(Trail Boss) 4720 / 2141

(2WD short box)

4880 / 2214

(2WD short box & NHT)

4940 / 2241

(4WD short box)

5090 / 2309

(4WD short box & NHT)

5070 / 2299

(Trail Boss short box)

4800 / 2177

(standard box)

4960 / 2250

(2WD standard box)

4990 / 2263

(4WD standard box)

5140 / 2332

(4WD short box)

5150 / 2336

(Trail Boss standard box) Max GVWR^ (lb. / kg): 6800 / 3084

(2WD long box)

6900 / 3130

(4WD long box) 6900 / 3130 (2WD)

7100 / 3220

(2WD & NHT)

7000 / 3175 (4WD)

7300 / 3311

(4WD & NHT)

6900 / 3130

(Trail Boss) 6900 / 3130

(2WD short box)

7100 / 3221

(2WD short box & NHT)

7200 / 3266

(4WD short box)

7300 / 3311

(4WD short box & NHT)

7000 / 3175

(Trail Boss short box)

6900 / 3129

(2WD standard box)

7100 / 3221

(2WD std. box & NHT)

7100 / 3221

(4WD std. box)

7300 / 3311

(4WD std. box & NHT)

7000 / 3175

(Trail Boss standard box) Max Payload^^

(lb. / kg): 2280 / 1034

(2WD long box)

2160 / 979

(4WD long box) 2060 / 934 (2WD)

2190 / 993

(2WD & NHT)

2050 / 930 (4WD)

2180 / 989

(4WD & NHT)

1780 / 807

(Trail Boss) 2060 / 934

(2WD short box)

2180 / 989

(2WD short box & NHT)

2060 / 934

(4WD short box)

2170 / 984

(4WD short box & NHT)

1990 / 902

(Trail Boss short box)

1990 / 903

(2WD standard box)

2110 / 957

(2WD std. box & NHT)

2010 / 912

(4WD standard box)

2120 / 961

(4WD std. box & NHT)

1820 / 825

(Trail Boss standard box)

^ When properly equipped; includes weight of vehicle, passengers, cargo and equipment.

^^For comparison purposes only. See the owner's manual and the label on the vehicle door jamb for the carrying capacity of a specific vehicle.

TRAILERING

REGULAR CAB DOUBLE CAB CREW CAB 4.3L (lb. / kg)^: 7900 / 3583

(2WD long box) 7600 / 3447 (2WD)

7400 / 3356 (4WD)

7300 / 3356

(Trail Boss) 7600 / 3493

(2WD short box)

7400 / 3356

(4WD short box)

7300 / 3356

(Trail Boss short box)

7600 / 3447

(2WD standard box)

7400 / 3357

(4WD standard box)

7200 / 3265

(Trail Boss standard box) 2.7L (lb. / kg)^: 9600 / 4354

(2WD long box)

9400 / 4263

(4WD long box) 9300 / 4218 (2WD)

9100 / 4127 (4WD) 9300 / 4218

(2WD short box)

9100 / 4127

(4WD short box)

9200 / 4173

(2WD standard box)

9000 / 4082

(4WD standard box) 5.3L (lb. / kg)^: 10000 / 4536

(2WD long box)

9700 / 4400

(4WD long box) 9700 / 4400 (2WD)

9500 / 4309 (4WD)

9400 / 4263

(Trail Boss) 9700 / 4400

(2WD short box)

9500 / 4309

(4WD short box)

9600 / 4355

(2WD standard box)

9500 / 4309

(4WD standard box)

10900 / 5034 (4WD short box & NHT)

9400 / 4263

(Trail Boss std. box) 5.3L w/DFM

(lb. / kg)^: N/A 9800 / 4445 (2WD)

11500 / 5216

(2WD & NHT)

10000 / 4536 (4WD)

11100 / 5034

(4WD & NHT)

9300 / 4218

(Trail Boss) 9700 / 4400

(2WD short box)

11500 / 5216

(2WD short box & NHT)

9400 / 4263

(4WD short box)

11100 / 5034

(4WD short box & NHT)

9300 / 4218

(Trail Boss short box)

9700 / 4400

(2WD standard box)

11400 / 5171

(2WD std. box & NHT)

9300 / 4218

(4WD standard box)

11300 / 5126

(4WD std. box & NHT)

9300 / 4218

(Traill Boss std. box) 6.2L (lb. / kg)^: N/A 9300 / 4218 (4WD)

13300 / 5488

(4WD & NHT)^^

9300 / 4218 (Trail Boss) 9200 / 4173

(4WD short box)

11,900 / 5397

(4WD short box & NHT)

9100 / 4128

(4WD standard box)

11900 / 5398

(4WD std. box & NHT)

9200 / 4173

(Trail Boss std. box) 3.0L diesel

(lb. / kg)^: N/A 9500 / 4309 (2WD)

9100 / 4127 (4WD) 9500 / 4309

(2WD short box)

9000 / 4218

(4WD short box)

9000 / 4082

(4WD standard box)

^ Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner's Manual. The weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can tow.^^Requires Silverado 1500 Double Cab Standard Box RST 4x4 with available 6.2L V8 engine, Max Trailering Package and 20-inch wheels.