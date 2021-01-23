Log in
General Motors : Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R Fastest of the Day at Roar Daytona

01/23/2021 | 10:30am EST
Cadillac Looks Outside Automotive Industry to Deliver Next-Generation User Experience Cadillac collaborates with Rightpoint and Territory Studio to bring to life all-new in-vehicle displays

2021-01-07


At CES 2021, Cadillac will showcase how it continues to push the boundaries of the in-vehicle user experience. Early in the new vehicle development process, the Cadillac team invited innovative companies from outside the automotive industry, including Territory Studio and Rightpoint, a Genpact company, to help reimagine the user interface. Focused on artfully integrating aesthetics, purpose and technology, these teams helped bring to life Cadillac's all-new vehicle displays.

 


'In designing the user interface for Cadillac, we started with a vision but recognized that we were going to need a fresh perspective and new ways of thinking to turn it into a reality,' said Bill Thompson, GM senior manager, User Interface Design. 'That's where Rightpoint and Territory Studio came into the picture. Both teams are incredibly talented and brought a new perspective that enabled us to design a personalized and elegant user-focused experience.'

Territory Studio brings a deep understanding of narrative design for film, games and brands. Their expertise in near future technology and creative design provided Cadillac with a fresh vision for the future.

'We are excited to be working with the visionary team at GM as technology and innovation bring disruptive changes to the automobile industry,' said Marti Romances, co-founder and creative director, Territory Studio. 'As creative specialists, we thrive on future vision challenges, crafting experiences that help people access, understand and benefit from digital technology through intuitive design. Our deep expertise in 2D and 3D real-time graphics allows seamless access to all on-board technologies in safe and precise ways, transforming the in-car experience as connectivity becomes a central part of the experience.'

Rightpoint was brought in to question the expected. With roots in strategy, design and technology, they worked with the team to bring Cadillac's vision for the future to life in completely new ways.

'Powered by technology new to the automotive industry, we had an opportunity to reimagine the user experience of the Cadillac brand and redefine what luxury is in a digitally enabled world,' said Gabriel Bridger, executive creative director, Rightpoint. 'It started with a simple question: Why can't things work better? With that as our mantra, we created an experience that at once feels intuitive, as well as entirely fresh. The finished product could only exist with tight collaboration with the Cadillac team and a willingness to challenge the expected.'

The recently unveiled Cadillac LYRIQ show car embodies this new direction for the brand. LYRIQ, the luxury brand's first all-electric SUV, features a massive 33-inch diagonal advanced LED display and offers a customizable user interface designed to deliver a flexible, high-end user experience with display themes to fit the driver's mood and personality. The large screen wraps toward the driver and information is intuitively displayed where it's needed most. Visit GMExhibitZero.com starting Jan. 12 to learn more about Cadillac's next generation displays.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 15:29:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
