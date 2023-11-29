General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will release financial materials on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET to share a business update following the ratification of new labor agreements in the United States and Canada.
Representing GM will be:
Mary Barra, Chair and CEO
Paul Jacobson, Executive VP & CFO
Conference call details are as follows:
- 1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)
- 1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)
- Conference call passcode: General Motors
Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.
