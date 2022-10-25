General Motors : Chair and CEO Mary Barra's letter to shareholders

Oct. 25, 2022

Dear Shareholders,

During the third quarter, GM once again delivered strong results, including record third- quarter revenue and double-digitEBIT-adjusted margins.

We're delivering on our commitments and affirming our full-year guidance despite a challenging environment because demand continues to be strong for GM products and we are actively managing the headwinds we face.

For example, our team translated improved supply chain conditions into another quarter of full-size pickup, full-size SUV and Cadillac Escalade segment leadership.

This keeps us on track to deliver our third consecutive year of full-size pickup leadership, and our 22nd year as the full-size SUV leader. To build our truck leadership and help maintain our strong margins, Chevrolet and GMC recently unveiled new midsize and heavy-duty pickups that will launch next year.

We also earned more than 8% of the U.S. electric vehicle market in the third quarter thanks to record sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. Our dealers and customers have embraced the Bolt because of its range, technology and value, helping it outsell Ford's Mach-E by more than two to one in September.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV and the GMC Sierra EV that we revealed in recent weeks, along with the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Blazer EV, are cornerstones of our strategy to rapidly grow EV volumes by winning in high-volume segments.

They have all been incredibly well received by customers and industry experts who see them driving rapid EV adoption and conquest sales for GM, including in coastal markets.

