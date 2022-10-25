Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:01 2022-10-25 am EDT
37.36 USD   +4.59%
06:58aGM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it's handling headwinds
AQ
06:57aGeneral Motors Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance
MT
06:44aGeneral Motors : Earnings Deck Q3 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : Chair and CEO Mary Barra's letter to shareholders

10/25/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct. 25, 2022

Dear Shareholders,

During the third quarter, GM once again delivered strong results, including record third- quarter revenue and double-digitEBIT-adjusted margins.

We're delivering on our commitments and affirming our full-year guidance despite a challenging environment because demand continues to be strong for GM products and we are actively managing the headwinds we face.

For example, our team translated improved supply chain conditions into another quarter of full-size pickup, full-size SUV and Cadillac Escalade segment leadership.

This keeps us on track to deliver our third consecutive year of full-size pickup leadership, and our 22nd year as the full-size SUV leader. To build our truck leadership and help maintain our strong margins, Chevrolet and GMC recently unveiled new midsize and heavy-duty pickups that will launch next year.

We also earned more than 8% of the U.S. electric vehicle market in the third quarter thanks to record sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. Our dealers and customers have embraced the Bolt because of its range, technology and value, helping it outsell Ford's Mach-E by more than two to one in September.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV and the GMC Sierra EV that we revealed in recent weeks, along with the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Blazer EV, are cornerstones of our strategy to rapidly grow EV volumes by winning in high-volume segments.

They have all been incredibly well received by customers and industry experts who see them driving rapid EV adoption and conquest sales for GM, including in coastal markets.

313.556.5000 / 300 Renaissance Center / Detroit, MI 48265 / www.gm.com

The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV will continue to play an important role too. We're increasing production from 44,000 units this year to 70,000 units next year, and we will leverage our industry-leading loyalty to move these customers into one of our new EVs for their next purchase.

As we scale the Ultium Platform, we have been very intentional to position the company for volume growth with flexibility, efficiency and increased EV profitability over time.

Greater vertical integration is a key driver. That's why we are building battery cells in Ohio through Ultium Cells LLC, with a second U.S. plant opening next year, a third in 2024 and a fourth planned.

A secure and integrated supply chain will be another competitive advantage for us as we scale. As I shared last quarter, we moved early and aggressively to secure commitments for all the battery raw material we need to reach more than 1 million units of annual EV capacity in North America in 2025.

For growth beyond 2025, we continue to secure our future with strategic supply agreements and direct investments in natural resource recovery, processing and recycling.

There have been many other exciting developments, but it's the Cadillac CELESTIQ we unveiled on Oct. 17 that shows the almost limitless possibilities of Ultium.

The CELESTIQ is a completely bespoke work of automotive art built around the most advanced and innovative technology that we have ever engineered. No two will be alike and we will begin handcrafting them in December 2023.

This is a very exciting time for GM. That's why I'd like to encourage all of you to join our

2

Investor Day webcast on Nov. 17. We will use this time to go deeper into the rapid scaling of our EV portfolio and we'll share important metrics to help you track our progress. You can find details on our investor website.

Thank you for your continued confidence in our team.

mtb

3

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:43:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
06:58aGM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it's handling headwinds
AQ
06:57aGeneral Motors Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance
MT
06:44aGeneral Motors : Earnings Deck Q3 2022
PU
06:44aGeneral Motors : Chair and CEO Mary Barra's letter to shareholders
PU
06:42aGM posts higher profit and reaffirms outlook, but margin slips
RE
06:41aGM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook
RE
06:34aEarnings Flash (GM) GENERAL MOTORS CO. Posts Q3 EPS $2.25, vs. Street Est of $1.88
MT
06:31aGM Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
PR
10/24GM Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/24GM launching return to work plan for salaried workers in January
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 B - -
Net income 2022 8 810 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,94x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 52 082 M 52 082 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 35,72 $
Average target price 50,49 $
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.08%52 082
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.18%183 611
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.63%75 922
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.54%61 786
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.31%50 173
BMW AG-11.96%49 805