Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : Chevrolet COPO Camaro Brings Back the Big Block for 2022

07/30/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chevrolet COPO Camaro Brings Back the Big Block for 2022 The COPO Camaro returns to the drag strip and its roots with a 572-cubic-inch Big Block V-8

2021-07-30


Back
Print | Email | Word| Add This|

DETROIT - The COPO Camaro returns to the drag strip for 2022 with a newly available 572-cubic-inch engine. The Big Block V-8 channels the spirit of the original 1969 COPO Camaro, a purpose-built drag racer created by dealers using the Central Office Production Order system to equip cars with Chevrolet's largest V-8.

The COPO 572 uses a cast-iron block with four-bolt main caps, aluminum heads, a forged steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods and forged aluminum pistons. Pricing for the COPO Camaro with the 572 starts from $105,500 (excluding tax, title, license, and dealer fees).

The 2022 COPO Camaro is also available with LSX-based Small Block engines -

a supercharged 350-cubic-inch V-8 rated by the NHRA at 580 horsepower and a naturally aspirated 427-cubic-inch V-8 with an NHRA-rated 470 hp. All 2022 COPO Camaros use an ATI Racing Products TH400 three-speed automatic transmission.

Engineered for drag racers, the COPO Camaro is sold as a Chevrolet Performance part and cannot be registered for street use. It competes in NHRA Stock and Super Stock eliminators and comes standard with a carbon fiber hood and wheelie bars. Buyers can customize their cars with options such as a trunk-mounted weight box and parachute.

Owning a COPO Camaro places drag racers in rare company - Chevrolet has built fewer than 700 examples since the program restarted in 2012. In past years, interested customers have entered a lottery to win an allotment for one of 69 cars. Chevrolet will not limit production for 2022, and orders will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Buyers may also participate in a private tour of the COPO Build Facility in Oxford, Michigan, where each car is custom made. The order form for the 2022 Chevrolet COPO Camaro can be found at www.chevrolet.com/performance-parts/copo-camaro.

Read more about the history of the COPO Camaro here.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 16:48:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
12:49pGENERAL MOTORS : Chevrolet COPO Camaro Brings Back the Big Block for 2022
PU
07/29Nikola founder charged with lying to investors
RE
07/29TREVOR MILTON : U.S. charges Nikola founder Trevor Milton with lying to investor..
RE
07/29STELLANTIS N : Biden wants U.S automakers to pledge 40% electric vehicles by 203..
RE
07/29LG Chem profit surges on pandemic demand, EV battery sales improve
RE
07/28GENERAL MOTORS : Chevy Powers Up for the SEMA Show
PU
07/28TESLA : Analysis-Tesla hikes electric car prices in U.S.; holds line in China
RE
07/28GENERAL MOTORS : Names Kent Helfrich to Lead Global Research and Development and..
AQ
07/28ANALYSIS : Apple, AMD navigate chip shortage with focus on profitable products
RE
07/28Matt Tsien to Retire from General Motors, Effective Nov. 1, 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 136 B - -
Net income 2021 8 616 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 83 094 M 83 094 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 57,28 $
Average target price 74,60 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.56%83 094
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.87%251 417
VOLKSWAGEN AG35.84%150 030
DAIMLER AG31.77%96 848
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED31.39%66 981
BMW AG17.78%65 889