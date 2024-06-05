Chevrolet Silverado Is the Best-Selling Full-Size Pickup Among Hispanic Buyers for 10 Years in a Row 2024-06-05

Back Print | Email | Add This |

DETROIT- The Chevrolet Silverado is the best-selling full-size pickup truck among U.S. Hispanic buyers for the 10th consecutive year, based on S&P Global Mobility new personal U.S. vehicle registrations for calendar years 2014-2023*.

"This milestone is a great accomplishment for the brand," said Amy Masica, marketing director, Chevrolet Trucks. "We know our customers depend on capable, reliable trucks from a brand they trust, and we are proud Chevrolet Silverado continues to deliver."

Chevy remains the third best-selling brand among U.S. Hispanics, and this segment saw unit growth trend in the same direction as the total market at 7.1%. Overall Chevrolet retail sales are up 11% from 2022-2023.**

With nine unique trims, the Chevrolet Silverado provides Hispanic customers with options to meet different needs and lifestyles - from the daily driver to the off-road adventurer. The 2024 Silverado comes equipped with the standard TurboMax engine offering impressive power and best-in-class 430 lb-ft of torque.

*Based on S&P Global Mobility new personal U.S. vehicle registrations aggregated over the last 10 years for the full-size pickup segment among Hispanics between CYE 2014-2023.

**Sourced from S&P Mobility (formerly POLK) with data updated March 31, 2024

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heartbeat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com