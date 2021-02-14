General Motors : Chevrolet Teams Up with Disney to Debut the 2022 Bolt EUV

Chevrolet Teams Up with Disney to Debut the 2022 Bolt EUV Content collaboration includes Chevrolet commercial featuring iconic Disney characters and 'Behind the Magic' video 2021-02-14

DETROIT - Today Chevrolet revealed the new, all-electric 2022 Bolt EUV and redesigned Bolt EV in a special, 90-second commercial titled Magic is Electric created in collaboration with Disney. Chevy also released Behind the Magic, a 'making-of' video that uses behind-the-scenes footage to explain the features of the Bolt EUV in a fun and entertaining way.





'The power of two iconic brands like Disney and Chevy coming together to reveal the Bolt EUV inspires customers to imagine an all-electric future,' said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. 'We want to engage and inform consumers about all the benefits of owning an EV and do it in an entertaining way. These vehicles are fun to drive, loaded with technology and are affordable, proving EVs are for everyone.'

Both Magic is Electric and Behind the Magic were shot in part on location at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The commercial will make its network debut during ABC's American Idol, which premieres its new seasonSunday, Feb. 14 from 8-10 p.m. EST, and Bolt EUV will be integrated into SportsCenter's 'Magical Moment' segments on Feb. 15-19 on ESPN.

'Our Alliances creative team has produced amazing content that fuses the anticipation and magic of a visit to Walt Disney World Resort with the excitement of driving the new Bolt EUV,' said Tiffany Rende, senior vice president of Marketing Partnerships and Alliances at The Walt Disney Company. 'The result is an unforgettable campaign, amplified across Disney's ecosystem, that we know will resonate with consumers.'

To bring the full story to life, Chevy and Disney created several pieces of content. In the 90-second commercial, a series of friends and families bring the magic of electric to life while traveling to Walt Disney World Resort with a cast of iconic characters, including Tinker Bell, Haunted Mansion's Hitchhiking Ghosts, a Star Wars X-Wing Fighter, Dumbo the Flying Elephant and more. These beloved Disney icons help demonstrate Bolt EUV's performance, larger size and tech features like Super Cruise1 and HD rear camera mirror. The campaign creative will be featured on Chevrolet's social media platforms and across other digital broadcast properties, including www.chevrolet.com.

Chevy also collaborated with Nick Cho, aka @YourKoreanDad on TikTok, to walk viewers through a unique, behind-the-scenes look at Chevy and Disney's content collaboration on the commercial. Behind the Magic also serves to provide in-depth vehicle feature information for the Bolt EUV and Bolt EV and includes reactions from current Bolt EV owners, who talk about how switching to electric has made their lives better. Behind the Magic can be watched at www.chevy.com/ev.

As part of its marketing plan for Bolt EUV and Bolt EV, Chevy will amplify the reveal with the commercial spot and various shorter versions airing across Disney-owned broadcast properties, on charging station digital billboards, and in other targeted placements across a wide variety of owned and paid social channels.

The reveal of the Bolt EUV and Bolt EV is the latest collaboration between Chevrolet and Disney. In the 1940s, General Motors commissioned Walt Disney and his studio to create an animated training film. In 1979, the company signed an agreement with Disney to become the first attraction sponsor at EPCOT prior to EPCOT's grand opening in 1982. The GM pavilion - World of Motion presented by General Motors - was an opening day attraction, which ran from 1982 until Jan. 2,1996. Test Track presented by General Motors opened May 17, 1999 and operated until April 12, 2012.

Today, guests can experience the creative energy between these two brands firsthand at EPCOT through Test Track presented by Chevrolet, a popular and thrilling attraction that was imagined by the creative teams of Walt Disney Imagineering in collaboration with Chevrolet Design. Test Track presented by Chevrolet opened Dec. 6, 2012.

The 2022 Bolt EUV expands Chevy's EV lineup beyond the Bolt EV, which has been on sale since 2016. Larger and sportier, the Bolt EUV is the first Chevrolet equipped with Super Cruise1 technology, the industry's first true hands-free driver assistance system for compatible roads. The Bolt EV has been redesigned for 2022. Both vehicles will be available this summer. To watch the reveal videos, please visit www.chevy.com/ev.

1Even while using Super Cruise driver assistance feature for compatible roads, always pay attention while driving and do not use a hand-held device. Requires property equipped vehicle, active Super Cruise subscription, working electrical system, cell reception, and GPS signal.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups-Studios, General Entertainment and Sports-focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms.