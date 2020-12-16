Log in
General Motors : Chevrolet to Expand Availability of Midnight, Sport and RS Packages on SUV Portfolio Due to Overwhelming Success

12/16/2020 | 12:25pm EST
Chevrolet to Expand Availability of Midnight, Sport and RS Packages on SUV Portfolio Due to Overwhelming Success

2020-12-16


Chevrolet announced today it will expand its Midnight, Sport and RS packages to meet a wide range of customer needs.

'Customer choice is a competitive advantage for Chevrolet,' said Steve Majoros, vice president, Chevrolet Marketing. 'Special editions and unique trims allow us to offer customers the custom look they want straight from the factory. This helps us get more customers interested in our vehicles, which in turn can help Chevrolet grow sales volume, market share and revenue. It's a win-win for everyone.'

See below for more information and todownload the PDF.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:24:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
