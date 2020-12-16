General Motors : Chevrolet to Expand Availability of Midnight, Sport and RS Packages on SUV Portfolio Due to Overwhelming Success

Chevrolet to Expand Availability of Midnight, Sport and RS Packages on SUV Portfolio Due to Overwhelming Success 2020-12-16

Chevrolet announced today it will expand its Midnight, Sport and RS packages to meet a wide range of customer needs.

'Customer choice is a competitive advantage for Chevrolet,' said Steve Majoros, vice president, Chevrolet Marketing. 'Special editions and unique trims allow us to offer customers the custom look they want straight from the factory. This helps us get more customers interested in our vehicles, which in turn can help Chevrolet grow sales volume, market share and revenue. It's a win-win for everyone.'

